महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा में बड़ा हादसा:स्टील फैक्ट्री में बॉयलर फटने से 35 मजदूर घायल, 7 की हालत गंभीर

वर्धा44 मिनट पहले
उत्तम मेटालिक्स वर्धा शहर से लगभग 10 किमी दूर भुगांव गांव में स्थित है और यह पश्चिमी भारत में कोल्ड रोल्ड स्टील और जस्ता इस्पात की सबसे बड़ी निर्माण इकाई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
उत्तम मेटालिक्स वर्धा शहर से लगभग 10 किमी दूर भुगांव गांव में स्थित है और यह पश्चिमी भारत में कोल्ड रोल्ड स्टील और जस्ता इस्पात की सबसे बड़ी निर्माण इकाई है।

महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा में बुधवार सुबह एक स्टील प्लांट में बॉयलर फटने से 35 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों में कुछ की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। फैक्ट्री में हादसा तकरीबन 10:30 बजे हुआ। फिलहाल की वजह साफ नहीं हो पाई है, इसकी जांच जारी है।

वर्धा के सांसद रामदास तड़स ने कंपनी के अधिकारी और जिलाधिकारी विवेक भिमनवार फोन पर चर्चा कर घायलों की जानकारी लेकर उन्हें कंपनी द्वारा उपचार मुहैया कराने के निर्देश दिए।

7 मजदूर 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा जले
बॉयलर में ब्लास्ट होने से जलता हुआ कोयला कर्मचारियों के ऊपर आ गिरा। हादसे में 7 मजदूर ऐसे हैं जो 50 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा जले हैं। घटना की कवरेज करने गए मीडिया कर्मियों के साथ भी हाथापाई और बदसलूकी की खबरें सामने आई हैं।

मामूली रूप से घायलों को वर्धा के सरकारी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट करवाया गया है।
मामूली रूप से घायलों को वर्धा के सरकारी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट करवाया गया है।

गंभीर रूप से घायलों को नागपुर शिफ्ट किया गया
वर्धा कलेक्टर विवेक भीमानवार के अनुसार दुर्घटना उत्तम गाल्वा स्टील्स लिमिटेड(उत्तम मेटालिक्स) नाम की कंपनी में हुई है। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को नागपुर जिला हॉस्पिटल के बर्न वार्ड में एडमिट करवाया गया है। मामूली रूप से घायल हुए लोगों को उपचार के लिए वर्धा जिला हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट किया गया है। दुर्घटना की जांच जारी है। जो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं वे ब्‍यालर के काफी करीब मौजूद थे। स्टीम(गर्म हवा)और कोयले के जलते टुकड़े की वजह से वे गंभीर रूप से झुलसे हैं।

कोल्ड रोल्ड स्टील बनाने वाली देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी
उत्तम मेटालिक्स वर्धा शहर से लगभग 10 किमी दूर भुगांव गांव में स्थित है और यह पश्चिमी भारत में कोल्ड रोल्ड स्टील और जस्ता इस्पात की सबसे बड़ी निर्माण इकाई है। कंपनी हॉट रोल्ड स्टील की खरीद के कारोबार में है। जस्ती कॉइल में यह अल्ट्रा पतली चादरें बनाने में माहिर है। जनवरी की शुरुआत में, UK के CarVal Investors ने 2000 करोड़ रुपए में इसका अधिग्रहण किया था।

