बॉलीवुड ड्रग्स केस:दीपिका पादुकोण की मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश से एनसीबी ने की पूछताछ, 7 नवंबर तक गिरफ्तारी पर है रोक

मुंबई19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
करिश्मा से NCB ने पिछले महीने भी 2 बार पूछताछ की थी। एक बार दीपिका के सामने बैठाकर सवाल-जवाब किए थे।- फाइल फोटो।
  • आरोप सिद्ध होने पर उन्हें एक साल सश्रम कारावास या 10,000 रुपए तक का जुर्माना, या दोनों हो सकता है
  • NCB सूत्रों के मुताबिक, करिश्मा के इस घर से सीबीडी ऑइल की तीन शीशियां भी जब्त किया गया है

नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने दीपिका पादुकोण की मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश से बुधवार को पूछताछ की। करिश्मा सुबह 9 बजे एनसीबी के ऑफिस पहुंची थीं और पिछले 7 घंटे से उनसे पूछताछ जारी है। एक दिन पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उन्हें अंतरिम राहत देते हुए 7 नवंबर तक उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर रोक लगा दी है। अदालत ने उन्हें 7 नवंबर से पहले एनसीबी की जांच में शामिल होने के लिए भी कहा था।

इससे पहले दो बार नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो द्वारा समन करने के बाद भी वे जांच एजेंसी के सामने पूछताछ के लिए जाहिर नहीं हुईं थी। 27 अक्टूबर को करिश्मा के घर से एनसीबी की टीम को 1.8 ग्राम ड्रग्स बरामद हुई थी। इसके बाद एनसीबी ने समन करके करिश्मा को पूछताछ के लिए बुधवार को बुलाया था। पूरे दिन एनसीबी के अधिकारी उनका इंतजार करते रहे। लेकिन वह हाजिर नहीं हुई।

घर से बहुत कम मात्रा में ड्रग्स हुई है बरामद

हालांकि, करिश्मा के घर से बरामद ड्रग्स बहुत छोटी मात्रा में है, लेकिन इसके लिए उन्हें गिरफ्तार किया जा सकता है। NCB सूत्रों के मुताबिक, करिश्मा के इस घर से सीबीडी ऑइल की तीन शीशियां भी जब्त किया गया है। आरोप सिद्ध होने पर उन्हें एक साल सश्रम कारावास या 10,000 रुपए तक का जुर्माना, या दोनों हो सकता है।

रेड के दौरान घर पर नहीं थीं करिश्मा

NCB ने करिश्मा के घर मंगलवार को छापा मारा था, वहां कुछ मात्रा में ड्रग्स मिली थी। हालांकि, इस कार्रवाई के वक्त करिश्मा घर पर नहीं थीं। इसलिए, NCB ने उनके घर के बाहर समन चिपका दिया। जांच में सामने आया है कि करिश्मा ड्रग्स पैडलर्स से लगातार कॉन्टैक्ट में थीं। करिश्मा के जिस घर पर कार्रवाई हुई वो उनका दूसरा घर है। बताया जा रहा है वे यहां आती रहती हैं। हालांकि, उनके वकील ने इस बात का खंडन किया है कि वे यहां रहती हैं।

NCB इससे पहले भी करिश्मा से 2 बार पूछताछ कर चुकी है। एक बार दीपिका पादुकोण के सामने बैठाकर करिश्मा से पूछताछ की गई थी।

दीपिका और करिश्मा की ड्रग्स चैट सामने आई थी

पिछले महीने दीपिका और करिश्मा के बीच ड्रग्स को लेकर हुई बातचीत सामने आई थी। 28 अक्टूबर 2017 की चैट में दीपिका ने दीपिका ने ‘hash’ और ‘weed’ शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं hash शब्द हशीश के लिए और weed गांजे के लिए इस्तेमाल किया गया।

ड्रग्स कनेक्शन में दीपिका-करिश्मा का नाम कैसे आया?

करिश्मा प्रकाश सेलिब्रिटी मैनेजमेंट कंपनी ‘क्वान’ में काम करती थी। दो दिन पहले उन्होंने इस कंपनी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। यह कंपनी 40 से ज्यादा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज को टैलेंट मैनेजर मुहैया करवाती है। रिया चक्रवर्ती की मैनेजर जया साहा भी इसी कंपनी के लिए काम करती हैं। जया, करिश्मा की सीनियर हैं। NCB, CBI और ED की टीम जया से कई बार पूछताछ कर चुकी है। जांच के दौरान NCB को जया और करिश्मा के बीच हुई चैट का पता चला। इसके बाद मामला दीपिका तक पहुंचा।​​​​

