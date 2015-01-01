पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Maharashtra
  Bombay High Court Order, Varwar Rao Arrested On Charges Of Maoist Link Should Be Shifted To Lilavati Hospital For 15 Days

एल्गार परिषद केस:बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का आदेश, माओवादी लिंक के आरोप में गिरफ्तार वरवर राव को 15 दिनों के लिए लीलावती हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट किया जाए

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वरवर राव पर नक्सलवाद को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप कई बार लग चुके हैं-फाइल फोटो

पुणे के शनिवार वाड़ा में 31 दिसंबर 2017 को हुई एल्गार परिषद के मामले में माओवादी लिंक के आरोप में गिरफ्तार कवि वरवर राव को 15 दिनों के लिए मुंबई के नानावती अस्पताल में रखा जाएगा। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को उनकी पत्नी की याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान यह आदेश दिया। 81 वर्षीय वरवर राव नवी मुंबई की तलोजा जेल में बंद हैं।

उनकी ओर से दलील देते हुए, वरिष्ठ वकील इंदिरा जय सिंग ने कहा कि 80 वर्षीय वरवर राव को जेजे अस्पताल में सिर में चोटें आई थीं। जय सिंग ने कहा, 'वह (वरवर राव) पूरी तरह से बिस्तर पर हैं और कोई मेडिकल अटेंडेंट नहीं है। वह डाइपर में हैं और उन्हें कैथेटर लगा है। कैथेटर को तीन महीने तक नहीं बदला गया क्योंकि इसे बदलने वाला कोई नहीं था।'

वकील ने कहा-जेल में ही मर जाएंगे
उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी आशंका है कि वह (वरवर राव) हिरासत में मर जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा, 'राज्य लापरवाही कर रहा है। यदि राज्य देखभाल करने में असमर्थ है, तो उन्हें नानावती अस्पताल में स्थानांतरित करने की आवश्यकता है।'

क्या है भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा केस

पुणे में 31 दिसंबर 2017 को शनिवार वाड़ा कैंपस में एल्गार परिषद का आयोजन किया गया था। इसके अगले दिन भीमा-कोरेगांव की लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह पर आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान हिंसा हुई थी। इसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई थी। हिंसा के लिए यलगार परिषद पर भी आरोप लगाया गया था। वरवर राव को इसी मामले में हैदराबाद से अरेस्ट किया गया था।

कौन हैं वरवर राव ?

माओवादी विचारों के समर्थक वरवर राव एक कवि और लेखक हैं, वे अपने क्रांतिकारी लेखन और सार्वजनिक भाषणों के लिए प्रसिद्ध हैं। भीमा कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में अगस्त में पहली बार इस मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। राव 1957 से कविताएं लिख रहे हैं। उन्हें इमरजेंसी के दौरान अक्टूबर 1973 में आंतरिक सुरक्षा रखरखाव कानून (मीसा) के तहत गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वरवर, वीरासम (क्रांतिकारी लेखक संगठन) के संस्थापक सदस्य थे। साल 1986 के रामनगर साजिश कांड सहित कई अलग-अलग मामलों में 1975 और 1986 के बीच उन्हें एक से ज्यादा बार गिरफ्तार और फिर रिहा किया गया। उसके बाद 2003 में उन्हें रामवगर साजिश कांड में बरी किया गया और 2005 में फिर जेल भेज दिया गया था। उन्हें नक्सलियों का समर्थक माना जाता है। वरवर राव पर नक्सलवाद को बढ़ावा देने का आरोप कई बार लग चुके हैं।

