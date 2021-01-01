पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Case Against Sharjeel Usmani Pune Elgaar Parishad Speech Update | Maharashtra BJP Ultimatum Uddhav Thackeray Government

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एल्गार परिषद पर विवाद:हिंदू समुदाय पर विवादित टिप्पणी का है आरोप, छात्र नेता शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ पुणे में केस दर्ज

पुणेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल उस्मानी को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने सीएए बिल के विरोध के बाद एएमयू में हुई झड़पों में उसकी कथित भूमिका के लिए गिरफ्तार किया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
पिछले साल उस्मानी को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने सीएए बिल के विरोध के बाद एएमयू में हुई झड़पों में उसकी कथित भूमिका के लिए गिरफ्तार किया था।

अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के पूर्व छात्र नेता शरजील उस्मानी के खिलाफ पुणे के स्वारगेट पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज हो गया है। महाराष्ट्र में विपक्षी दल भाजपा ने उस्मानी पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्रवाई की मांग की थी। इसमें पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस और भाजपा विधायक राम कदम भी शामिल थे।

पुणे के पुलिस आयुक्त अमिताभ गुप्ता ने बताया कि उस्मानी के IPC की धारा 153 (ए) के तहत एक मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उस्मानी के खिलाफ आरोप है कि उन्होंने एल्गार परिषद के दौरान अपने भाषण में कथित तौर पर हिन्दू देवी देवताओं का अपमान करते हुए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। अमिताभ गुप्ता ने बताया कि उस्मानी के खिलाफ भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के स्थानीय नेता प्रदीप गावड़े ने शिकायत दर्ज करायी थी। मामले में आगे की जांच जारी है।

विपक्ष के नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने भी सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे को एक पत्र लिखकर मांग की है कि राज्य सरकार हिंदू समाज के बारे में अपमानजनक और गंभीर बयान देने के लिए शरजील के खिलाफ तत्काल कड़ी कार्रवाई करे।

एल्गार परिषद में यह भी हुए थे शामिल

इस साल एल्गार परिषद 2021 का आयोजन 30 जनवरी को पुणे में 'भीमा कोरेगांव शौर्य दिवस प्रेरणा अभियान' द्वारा आयोजित किया गया था। इस सम्मेलन में प्रख्यात लेखिका अरुंधति रॉय, पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी एस एम मुशरिफ, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व न्यायाधीश बी जी कोल्से पाटिल और अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय का पूर्व छात्र शरजील उस्मानी शामिल हुए थे।

इससे पहले पुणे में 31 दिसंबर 2017 को भी इस एल्गार परिषद का आयोजन किया गया था और इसके अगले दिन भीमा कोरेगांव इलाके में भयंकर हिंसा हुई थी। पुणे पुलिस का मानना है कि इसी परिषद में भड़काऊ भाषण के बाद पुणे में हिंसा भड़की थी।

राम कदम ने कहा था- हिन्दू समाज अपमान बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा

बीजेपी विधायक राम कदम ने मंगलवार को कहा, '3 दिन बीत चुके हैं, लेकिन अब तक हिंदू धर्म और हिंदू समाज का अपमान करने वाले एल्गार परिषद के नेताओं के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। महाराष्ट्र सरकार उन्हें बचाने की कोशिश कर रही है? अगर सरकार अगले 48 घंटों में कोई कदम नहीं उठाती है, तो हमें सड़कों पर उतरना होगा और आंदोलन करना होगा क्योंकि हिंदू समाज अपमान नहीं सहेगा।' 31 जनवरी को बीजेपी की राज्य इकाई के प्रवक्ता केशव उपाध्याय ने मांग की थी कि राज्य सरकार अलीगढ़ मुस्लिम विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र नेता के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करे।

गृहमंत्री अनिल देशमुख भी जांच की बात कही थी

वहीं इस मामले को लेकर महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख ने कहा था कि सरकार 'एल्गार परिषद 2121' में दिए गए भाषणों की जांच करेगी, हमने इसका वीडियो मांगा है और अगर कोई आपत्तिजनक चीजें पाई जाती हैं, तो उसके अनुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।'

पिछले साल अरेस्ट हुआ था उस्मानी

पिछले साल उस्मानी को उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस ने सीएए बिल के विरोध के बाद एएमयू में हुई झड़पों में उसकी कथित भूमिका के लिए गिरफ्तार किया था। भाजपा की युवा शाखा भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा (BJYM) के राज्य सचिव एडवोकेट प्रदीप गावड़े ने सोमवार को पुणे के स्वारगेट पुलिस स्टेशन में शिकायत की। उन्होंने उस्मानी के खिलाफ धारा 153 (ए), 295 (ए) और 124 (ए) के तहत उनके आपत्तिजनक और भड़काऊ भाषण के लिए प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser