महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना:सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे बोले- "मैं फिर से लॉकडाउन नहीं चाहता, धार्मिक स्थानों पर नहीं होनी चाहिए भीड़"

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे जनता के नाम एक संबोधन में यह बातें कह रहे थे।

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने रविवार रात 8 बजे राज्य की जनता को संबोधित करते हुए साफ किया कि वे फिलहाल राज्य में लॉकडाउन नहीं चाहते हैं, लेकिन स्थिति को देखते हुए आगे फैसला लिया जाएगा। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि हमें कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई जीतनी है। इसलिए मंदिर, मस्जिद और गुरुद्वारा में भीड़ नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा,'कोरोना संकट खत्म नहीं हुआ है। पश्चिम (महाराष्ट्र) ने कोरोना संकट को अधिक गंभीरता से लिया है। पहली की तुलना में कोरोना की दूसरी और तीसरी लहर एक सुनामी है।'

कार्तिक एकादशी पर बंद नहीं होगा आलंदी मंदिर
26 नवंबर को कार्तिकी एकादशी पर आलंदी में मंदिर को बंद करने का कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। लेकिन अगर अलंदी में भक्तों की भीड़ होती है, तो उस समय की स्थिति को देखते हुए मंदिर को बंद करने का निर्णय लिया जाएगा। सीएम ने कहा, ''मेरा परिवार, मेरी जिम्मेदारी' अभियान में सभी ने कड़ी मेहनत की। इस अभियान के परिणामस्वरूप लोगों में जागरूकता आई है और महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना के केस में कमी आई है।"

राज्य में कोरोना वैक्सीन की 24-25 करोड़ डोज चाहिए
सीएम ने आगे कहा कि महाराष्ट्र कोरोना से लड़ाई को तैयार है, सिस्टम दिन-रात काम कर रहा है। उन पर तनाव कम करना हमारी(जनता की) जिम्मेदारी है। महाराष्ट्र की आबादी बारह से साढ़े बारह करोड़ है। टीका की दो खुराक सभी तक पहुंचाने के लिए हमें 24 से 25 करोड़ डोज लगने वाली है। सरकार इसकी तैयारी में दिन रात जुटी हुई है। सरकार ऐसा प्रयास कर रही है कि सभी तक दवाई की डोज धीरे-धीरे पहुंच जाए।

'मैं राज्य में फिर से लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाना चाहता'
सीए ने बिना मास्क घूमने वालों पर नाराजगी जताते हुए कहा,'बिना मास्क के इतने लोग क्यों घूम रहे हैं? इस तरह वे अपनी और अपने परिवार के लोगों की जान को खतरे में डाल रहे हैं। राज्य में स्कूल खुलने वाले हैं, लेकिन लोगों में डर है। हमने सतर्क रहते हुए राज्य में कोरोना के केस कर किए हैं और अब जिम्मेदारी और बढ़ गई है। मैं राज्य में लॉकडाउन नहीं करना चाहता।'

