ड्रग्स के नशे में कॉमेडियन:गिरफ्तार हुई भारती सिंह की कुछ देर में कोर्ट में पेशी, पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया से 16 घंटे से जारी है पूछताछ

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साढ़े तीन घंटे की पूछताछ के बाद भारती सिंह को एनसीबी ने अरेस्ट कर लिया था। यह तस्वीर उनके एनसीबी ऑफिस में जाने के दौरान की है।

86.5 ग्राम गांजा रखने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुई कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह को कुछ देर में कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। अदालत में पेश करने से पहले भारती को मेडिकल के लिए ले जाया जाएगा। नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो(एनसीबी) ने भारती को 3.5 घंटे की पूछताछ के बाद गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया से पिछले 16 घंटों से पूछताछ जारी है। उनको लेकर एनसीबी ने कोई भी बयान अभी तक नहीं दिया है। एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 1986 में गिरफ्तार हुई भारती ने एनसीबी के महिला सेल में पूरी रात काटी है। इन दोनों के अलावा भारती के होम स्टाफ से भी एनसीबी ने पूछताछ की है।

86.5 ग्राम गांजा भारती के प्रोडक्शन ऑफिस और घर से बरामद हुआ है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, दोनों का एक ड्रग पैडलर संग सामना भी करवाया गया, जिसके बाद दोनों ने गांजे(मारिजुआना) के इस्तेमाल की बात कबूली है। शुक्रवार को इसी ड्रग पैडलर ने पूछताछ में इन दोनों का नाम लिया था। इसके बाद इनके अंधेरी, लोखंडवाला और वर्सोवा स्थित घरों और ऑफिस में रेड की गई थी।

एनसीबी के जोनल डायरेक्टर समीर वानखेड़े ने बताया था, "हमने भारती सिंह को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। उनके पास से करीब 86 ग्राम मारिजुआना (गांजा) पाया गया है। उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया से फिलहाल पूछताछ की जा रही है। हम आपको आगे के घटनाक्रम की जानकारी देंगे।" भारती के पास से प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स (मारिजुआना) के वाणिज्यिक मात्रा में होने की बात कही गई है, जो कि छापेमारी के दौरान उनके घर से बरामद किया गया है।

एनसीबी की टीम हर्ष को हिरासत में लेकर उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।
एनसीबी की टीम हर्ष को हिरासत में लेकर उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

6 महीने की जेल की सजा का प्रावधान
एनसीबी के एक अन्य अधिकारी ने कहा कि भारती सिंह के घर से कथित तौर पर बरामद मात्रा कानून के तहत "छोटी मात्रा" है। एक हजार ग्राम गांजा तक को छोटी मात्रा माना जाता है और इसके लिए छह महीने तक की जेल या 10,000 रुपये का जुर्माना या दोनों सजा हो सकती है। वाणिज्यिक मात्रा (20 किग्रा या इससे अधिक) होने पर 20 साल तक की जेल हो सकती है। इसके बीच की मात्रा के लिए 10 साल की जेल की सजा हो सकती है। अधिकारी ने बताया, "भारती सिंह का नाम एक ड्रग कारोबारी से पूछताछ के दौरान सामने आया था।"

कौन हैं भारती सिंह?
भारती सिंह एक स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन और एक्ट्रेस हैं। वे 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में नजर आती हैं। भारती ने 2017 में राइटर हर्ष लिंबचिया से शादी की। उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत इंडियन लाफ्टर चैलेंज से की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने कई कॉमेडी शो में काम किया किया, जिनमें कॉमेडी सर्कस, कॉमेडी सर्कस महासंग्राम, कॉमेडी सर्कस का जादू, कहानी कॉमेडी सर्कस की और कॉमेडी नाइट्स बचाओ जैसे शो शामिल हैं।

अर्जुन रामपाल समेत कई सेलेब्रिटीज से हुई थी पूछताछ
इससे पहले, ड्रग्स केस में 20 नवंबर को अर्जुन रामपाल NCB के ऑफिस पहुंचे, जहां उनसे कई घंटों तक पूछताछ हुई। अर्जुन से पहले उनकी लिव इन पार्टनर गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएड्स से दो दिन पूछताछ की गई थी। रामपाल के दोस्त पॉल बार्टेल की भी गिरफ्तारी हुई थी, वह 25 नवंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में है। इनके अलावा एनसीबी एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवर्ती को भी अरेस्ट कर चुकी है। फिलहाल वे जमानत पर बाहर हैं। इनके अलावा एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर, सारा अली खान और रकुल प्रीत सिंह से भी पूछताछ हो चुकी है।

