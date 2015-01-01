पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सलमान के स्टाफ को कोरोना:सलमान खान और उनके परिवार के सभी सदस्यों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव, ड्राइवर और 2 कुक का इलाज जारी

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अभिनेता सलमान खान इन दिनों बिग-बॉस को होस्ट कर रहे हैं और हर सप्ताह दो दिन शो में नजर आते हैं।
  • स्टाफ मेंबर में मामूली लक्षण, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह के बाद उन्हें बॉम्बे सिटी हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट करवाया

अभिनेता सलमान खान की कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। एक दिन पहले उनके ड्राइवर और दो कुक में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि के बाद उन्हें बॉम्बे सिटी हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट करवाया गया था। इसके बाद माना जा रहा है कि अभिनेता बिग बॉस के 'वीकेंड का वार' में नजर आएंगे। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, सलमान के परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों की कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी निगेटिव आई है।

सलमान के एक करीबी सूत्र के मुताबिक, उनके स्टाफ मेंबर में मामूली लक्षण है, लेकिन डॉक्टर्स की सलाह के बाद उन्हें बॉम्बे सिटी हॉस्पिटल में शिफ्ट करवा दिया गया था। उनके इलाज का पूरा खर्च सलमान खान दे रहे हैं। वे किसी भी ड्राइवर या कुक के सीधे संपर्क में नहीं थे। उनमें पिछले 7 दिनों के दौरान कोई भी लक्षण नहीं दिखे हैं, इसलिए नियम के अनुसार वे बिग बॉस शो की शूटिंग में शामिल होंगे।' बता दें कि बिग बॉस की शूटिंग इन दिनों मुंबई के फिल्मसिटी स्टूडियो में चल रही है।

ड्राइवर के किसी सेट पर संक्रमित होने की चर्चा

बताया जा रहा है कि सलमान के ड्राइवर में सबसे पहले लक्षण दिखे थे, जिसके बाद एक्टर ने अपने पूरे स्टाफ का टेस्ट करवाया जिसमें दो और लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। यह भी चर्चा है कि सलमान का ड्राइवर किसी सेट पर पॉजिटिव हुआ है। ऐसे में अब सेट पर मौजूद लोगों का भी टेस्ट कराया गया है।

सलमान आमतौर पर ड्राइवर के बगल वाली सीट पर बैठते हैं

अभिनेता लॉकडाउन के बाद से अपने पनवेल वाले फार्महाउस में थे और कोई भी शूटिंग नहीं कर रहे थे। यहीं से वे बिग बॉस की शूटिंग में जाते थे। सेट पर भी वे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियम समझाते नजर आए थे। सलमान को आमतौर पर ड्राइवर के ठीक बगल वाली सीट पर बैठा देखा जाता है।

रद्द हो सकती है घर पर होने वाली पार्टी
यह भी चर्चा है कि कोविड के खतरे को देखते हुए आने वाले समय में सलीम खान और सलमा खान की शादी की सालगिरह के अवसर पर होने वाला सेलिब्रेशन पार्टी भी रद्द हो सकती है। सलमान खान ने कुछ ही समय पहले पिछले साल से रुकी हुई अपनी फिल्म 'राधे- योर मोस्ट वांटेड भाई' की शूटिंग खत्म की है। इस फिल्म में सलमान के साथ अभिनेत्री दिशा पाटनी मुख्य भूमिका निभाती नजर आएंगी।

शेरा ने खबर को बताया गलत

सलमान खान के बॉडीगार्ड शेरा ने उनके आइसोलेशन में होने की खबरों का खंडन किया था। दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में शेरा ने कहा था, ‘भाई तो फिल्‍म सिटी में बिग बॉस-14 शूट कर रहे हैं। वे आइसोलेशन में नहीं हैं। बहुत जल्द वे फिल्‍म सिटी में ही आयुष शर्मा की फिल्‍म की शूटिंग भी शुरू करेंगे। भाई का ड्राइवर अशोक बिल्कुल फिट और फाइन है। किसी ड्राइवर को कुछ नहीं हुआ है।’

