बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स का जाल:दीपिका पादुकोण की मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश के घर NCB की रेड, ड्रग्स बरामद हुई

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
दीपिका की मैनेजर के रूप में काम करने वाली करिश्मा प्रकाश ‘क्वान’ नाम की एक सेलिब्रिटी मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में काम करती हैं।

दीपिका पादुकोण की मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश के घर नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने मंगलवार को रेड मारी। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, करिश्मा के घर से ड्रग्स की कंजप्शन क्वांटिटी बरामद हुई है। इसके बाद उन्हें फिर से पूछताछ के लिए NCB ने समन भेजा गया है। NCB इससे पहले भी करिश्मा से दो बार पूछताछ कर चुकी है। एक बार दीपिका पादुकोण के सामने बैठाकर करिश्मा से पूछताछ की गई थी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, करिश्मा अपने घर पर नहीं मिली। इसके बाद NCB ने घर पर समन चस्पा कर दिया। NCB सूत्रों की माने तो करिश्मा का नाम कुछ ड्रग्स पैडलर ने अपनी पूछताछ के दौरान लिया था।

दीपिका और करिश्मा की ड्रग्स चैट सामने आई थी

कुछ दिनों पहले दीपिका और करिश्मा के बीच ड्रग्स को लेकर हुई बातचीत भी सामने आई थी। दीपिका-करिश्मा के बीच यह बातचीत 28 अक्टूबर 2017 को हुई थी। करिश्मा से हो रही बातचीत में दीपिका ने ‘hash’ और ‘weed’ जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल किया था। प्रतिबंधित ड्रग्स से जुड़ी भाषा में hash का इस्तेमाल हशीश के लिए होता है।

हालांकि, दोनों के बीच हुई बातचीत में यह साफ नहीं है कि ‘hash’ और ‘weed’ का इस्तेमाल किसके लिए हो रहा है। इन ड्रग्स की मात्रा का भी जिक्र नहीं है, लेकिन ये वॉट्सऐप चैट दीपिका की मुश्किलें बढ़ा देने के लिए काफी हैं।

दीपिका और करिश्मा के बीच ड्रग्स को लेकर हुई बातचीत पूरी पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें ..

ऐसे करिश्मा से दीपिका तक पहुंचा ड्रग्स कनेक्शन

दीपिका की मैनेजर के रूप में काम करने वाली करिश्मा प्रकाश ‘क्वान’ नाम की एक सेलिब्रिटी मैनेजमेंट कंपनी में काम करती हैं। यह कंपनी 40 से ज्यादा बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज को टैलेंट मैनेजर मुहैया करवाती है। रिया चक्रवर्ती की मैनेजर जया साहा भी इसी कंपनी के लिए काम करती हैं। जया, करिश्मा की सीनियर हैं।

NCB, CBI और ED की टीम जया से कई बार पूछताछ कर चुकी है। जांच के दौरान NCB को जया और करिश्मा के बीच हुई चैट का पता चला। इसके बाद मामला दीपिका तक पहुंचा।​​​​

