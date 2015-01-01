पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुणे में बेजुबान के साथ क्रूरता:इमारत की चौथी मंजिल से कुत्ते को फेंका, मौत हुई; मेनका गांधी के फोन के बाद आरोपी को तलाश रही पुलिस

मुंबई37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह घटना सांगावी पुलिस स्टेशन से कुछ दूरी पर हुई है।

पुणे से सटे पिंपरी चिंचवड़ में एक कुत्ते को इमारत की चौथी मंजिल से फेंकने का मामला सामने आया है। सांसद मेनका गांधी की पहल के बाद पिंपरी के पिम्पले गुरव पुलिस स्टेशन में पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम की विभिन्न धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

ऊंचाई से फेंकने की वजह से तीन टांग टूटी

फरीन जहां शेख नाम की एक महिला ने इस मामले में कंप्लेंट दर्ज करवाई है। गुरुवार को शेख ने बताया, 'यह कुत्ता हर दिन रोटी की तलाश में मेरे पास आता था। शनिवार की सुबह जब वह नहीं आया तो मैं उसे खोजने के लिए निकली। कुछ दूर जाकर एक बिल्डिंग के किनारे यह कुत्ता घायल हाल में पड़ा हुआ था। उसके तीनों पैर टूट गए थे और वह दर्द से तड़प रहा था। मैं एक साथी की सहायता से उसे पास के प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट करवाया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।'

उंचाई से फेंकने के कारण कुत्ते के तीन पैर टूट गए और इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया।
उंचाई से फेंकने के कारण कुत्ते के तीन पैर टूट गए और इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

मेनका गांधी ने फोन कर कड़ी कार्रवाई के लिए कहा
महिला ने बताया कि कुत्ते की मौत के बाद वे सांगवी पुलिस थाने में पहुंचे और अज्ञात शख्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस निरीक्षक अजय भसोले ने बताया, 'हमने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। घटना की जानकारी सांसद मेनका गांधी तक पहुंची और उन्होंने हमें कॉल किया था। हम मामले को गंभीरता से ले रहे हैं और ऐसे अमानवीय कृत्य करने वाले को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकल से खुलेंगे स्कूल; जबलपुर में 33% स्टूडेंट्स बुलाए जाएंगे, ग्वालियर में ऑड-ईवन फॉर्मूला - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें