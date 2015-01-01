पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Maharashtra
  Fadnavis Said It Has Been Realized That Uddhav Government Cannot Forgive Electricity Bill, Energy Minister Said Not Getting Money

बिजली बिल का विवाद:फडणवीस ने कहा- ये अहसास हो गया है कि उद्धव सरकार बिजली बिल माफ नहीं कर सकती, उर्जा मंत्री बोले- नहीं मिल रहे पैसे

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस(बाएं) ने शुक्रवार को उर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत(दाएं) के उस बयान पर निशाना साधा, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि वे दीपावली के बाद बिजली का बिल मांफ कर देंगे।

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने शुक्रवार को राज्य की महा विकास अघाड़ी (एमवीए) सरकार पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि अब उसे अहसास हो गया है कि वह बिजली के बिल माफ करने के वादे को पूरा नहीं कर सकती। फडणवीस का यह बयान कुछ दिन पहले राज्य के ऊर्जा मंत्री नितिन राउत द्वारा यह कहने के बाद आया है कि सरकार उपभोक्ताओं को मिलने वाले बढ़े हुए बिजली बिलों में कोई राहत नहीं दे पाएगी और उन्हें बिलों का पूरा भुगतान करना होगा। इस नितिन राउत ने राज्य सरकार पर सही समय पर फंड नहीं देने का आरोप लगाया है।

इस महीने की शुरुआत में राउत ने बढ़े हुए बिजली बिलों के मुद्दे का सामना कर रहे उपभोक्ताओं को एक बड़ी राहत का संकेत देते हुए कहा था कि दिवाली का उपहार आने वाला है। फडणवीस ने नागपुर में पत्रकारों से कहा, "पहले उन्होंने कहा था कि बिजली के बिल माफ किए जाएंगे लेकिन अब उन्हें एहसास हुआ कि यह संभव नहीं है।"

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने दावा किया कि सभी तीन सरकारी बिजली कंपनियों ने उनके नेतृत्व वाली पिछली भाजपा सरकार के दौरान शानदार तरीके से प्रदर्शन किया, जब चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ऊर्जा मंत्री थे। फडणवीस ने कहा, "हमने बहुत सस्ती दर पर बिजली खरीदी ... हमने अपने शासन के दौरान गरीबों और किसानों को रियायत दी। अगर आपमें (सरकार) हिम्मत है, तो आप भी करें।"

राउत ने कहा था-पिछली सरकार के कारण हो रहा नुकसान
राउत ने गुरुवार को कहा था कि राज्य की बिजली कंपनियों को भारी नुकसान हो रहा है और यह पिछली भाजपा सरकार के कारण है। प्रदेश सरकार भाजपा के कार्यकाल में बिजली कंपनी को हुए घाटे की जांच कराने के आदेश दिए हैं।

राउत ने मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में भी जताई है नाराजगी
महाराष्ट्र में बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को बिलो में राहत देने के लिए फंड नहीं मिलने से नाराज कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों ने मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में नारागजी जताई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, कैबिनेट बैठक में 'कांग्रेस विरुद्ध शिवसेना-राकांपा' की स्थिति दिखी। बिजली बिलों में राहत को लेकर बैठक में खूब चर्चा हुई पर इसका कोई नतीजा नहीं निकल सका।

उर्जा मंत्री ने अजित पवार से की है बात
ऊर्जामंत्री नितिन राऊत ने कहा कि बिजली बिलों में राहत के लिए 8 बार वित्त विभाग के पास प्रस्ताव भेजा गया पर मंजूरी नहीं मिल सकी। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने कहा कि इस बारे में वे अलग से चर्चा करेंगे। इसके पहले ऊर्जामंत्री राऊत ने गुरुवार की सुबह वित्तमंत्री अजित पवार से मुलाकात की थी। कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों में इस बात को लेकर नाराजगी की शिवसेना व राकांपा कोटे के मंत्रियों के विभागों के लिए निधि मिल जाती है, कांग्रेस के मंत्रियों को देने के लिए सरकार के पास पैसे नहीं होते।

