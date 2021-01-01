पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Farmers Protest (Kisan Andolan); Maharashtra Mumbai Tractor Rally Latest Update | Kisan Republic Day 2021 Parade And Andolan Today 26 January News Update

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

6 राज्यों से किसानों की रैली LIVE:दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के किसान पहुंचे; जो वहां नहीं पहुंच सके, वे लोकल लेवल पर रैली निकालेंगे

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर का है। ट्रैक्टर रैली से पहले किसान यहां इकट्‌ठा हो रहे हैं। सिक्योरिटी के लिहाज से सुरक्षा बलों की भी तैनाती की गई है। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह फोटो सिंघु बॉर्डर का है। ट्रैक्टर रैली से पहले किसान यहां इकट्‌ठा हो रहे हैं। सिक्योरिटी के लिहाज से सुरक्षा बलों की भी तैनाती की गई है।

दिल्ली के 3 बॉर्डर पर किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के किसान पहुंचे हैं। इन 3 बॉर्डर के अलावा देश के अगल-अलग हिस्सों में किसान रैली निकालेंगे। जो किसान दिल्ली नहीं पहुंच सके हैं, वे लोकल लेवल पर किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

किसानों के आंदोलन पर 6 राज्यों की रिपोर्ट

राजस्थान: बीकानेर में भी रैली निकालेंगे किसान
बीकानेर में भी किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालेंगे। संयुक्त किसान मोर्चे ने बताया कि रात को ही सभी ट्रैक्टर आ गए थे। लूणकरनसर, नोखा, श्रीडूंगरगढ़, श्रीकोलायत, खाजूवाला सहित सभी कस्बों व गांवों से लोग यहां आए हैं। कुछ देर में रैली निकलेगी।

इधर, किसानों के समर्थन में राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस सेवादल भी जयपुर से दिल्ली पहुंच गया है। एक दिन पहले ट्रैक्टरों में सवार होकर निकले कार्यकर्ताओं के देर रात तक बॉर्डर पर पहुंचते रहे। परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास खुद ट्रैक्टर चलाकर निकले। यहां से करीब 30 ट्रैक्टर रवाना हुए थे।

झारखंड : रांची में ट्रैक्टर रैली और मोटर साइकिल मार्च
दिल्ली में जमे किसानों के समर्थन में रांची के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में जुलूस निकाला जाएगा। वाम मोर्चाराजेंद्र चौक से मोरहाबादी तक लगभग 4 किलोमीटर तक ट्रैक्टर रैली निकलेगा। वहीं, राजद ने बिरसा चौक से मोरहाबादी तक 6 किलोमीटर तक मोटर साइकिल जुलूस निकालने की तैयारी कर रही है।

मोरहाबादी में मुख्य कार्यक्रम के बाद दोपहर 1 बजे से रैली निकलेगी। राजेन्द्र चौक से मेन रोड, अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक, कचहरी रोड होते हुए यह वापस मोरहाबादी पहुंचेंगे।

हरियाणा: ट्रैक्टरों पर कोई भी झंडा तिरंगे से ऊंचा नहीं
सिंघु बॉर्डर की ओर बढ़ रहे किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों के साथ कार और मोटरसाइकिल भी हैं। हर गाड़ी पर तिरंगा शान से लहरा रहा है। इसके साथ किसान यूनियन के झंडे भी हैं। किसान नेताओं ने साफतौर पर कहा है कि कोई भी झंडा तिरंगे से ऊंचा नहीं होगा। किसान पिकअप वाहनों में डीजे भी ले जा रहे हैं जिस पर हरियाणवी, पंजाबी के साथ देशभक्ति गीत गूंज रहे हैं। बॉर्डर से 12 किलोमीटर पहले तक किसानों के ट्रैक्टर जमा हैं।

इधर, सोनीपत में मुरथल के पास 20 ट्रैक्टरों पर काले झंडे भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं। पुलिस की इन पर नजर है। इसके सांकेतिक विरोध का तरीका माना जा रहा है लेकिन किसान इस पर कुछ बोलने को तैयार नहीं है।

हरियाणा तरफ से दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों में सोनीपत के पास कुछ ट्रैक्टरों पर काले झंडे लगे दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
हरियाणा तरफ से दिल्ली जा रहे किसानों में सोनीपत के पास कुछ ट्रैक्टरों पर काले झंडे लगे दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

दिल्ली : 9 जगहों से किसान परेड निकालेंगे
स्वराज अभियान के योगेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि 9 जगहों से किसान गणतंत्र परेड निकलेगी। सिंघु बॉर्डर, टिकरी बॉर्डर, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर, धंसा बॉर्डर, चिल्ला बॉर्डर के अलावा हरियाणा बॉर्डर पर चार जगहों से परेड निकलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि परेड शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से होगी और इससे देश की गणतंत्र की इज्जत बढ़ेगी।

पंजाब : जो दिल्ली नहीं जा सके, वे लोकल लेवल पर रैली निकालेंगे
पंजाब से निकले किसान दिल्ली के सिंघु व टिकरी बॉर्डर पर पहुंच गए हैं। ऐसे में जो किसान दिल्ली नहीं जा सके, वे लोकल लेवल पर ही ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालने की तैयारी में है। उनका कहना है कि हमारा समर्थन जाहिर करने यह भी तरीका है।

छत्तीसगढ़ : रायपुर में भी ट्रैक्टर मार्च
राज्य से किसानों के कुछ जत्थे ट्रेन से दिल्ली आंदोलन में पहुंच गए हैं। वे दिल्ली के तीनों बॉर्डर पर हैं। दो प्रमुख नेता गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर हैं, तो कुछ नेता टीकरी बॉर्डर पर। वे दिल्ली में पैदल मार्च करेंगे। इधर, रायपुर में वामपंथी दलों से जुड़े कुछ किसान संगठन ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालेंगे।

महाराष्ट्र: आजाद मैदान में किसानों का ध्वजारोहण
नासिक से 180 किलोमीटर का सफर तय कर मुंबई पहुंचे किसान पूरी रात आजाद मैदान में काटने के बाद अब लौटने लगे हैं। गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर कुछ देर में यहां एक ध्वजारोहण होगा और इसके बाद सभी किसान वापस अपने गांवों के लिए लौट जाएंगे। 15 हजार की संख्या में पहुंचे किसानों ने आजाद मैदान में खुले आसमान के नीचे अपनी रात बिताई। मुंबई की कई स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं ने उनके खाना का इंतजाम किया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser