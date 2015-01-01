पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवादों में मिलिंद सोमन:गोवा के बीच पर बिना कपड़ों के दौड़ लगाना पड़ा भारी, अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप मॉडल पर दर्ज हुआ केस

मुंबई7 मिनट पहले
मिलिंद पिछले कुछ दिनों से अपनी पत्नी के साथ गोवा में हैं-फाइल फोटो।

अपने जन्मदिन यानी 4 नवंबर को गोवा के बीच पर बिना कपड़ों के दौड़ने वाले एक्टर, मॉडल मिलिंद सोमन के खिलाफ कॉनकोन पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज हुआ है। उन पर सार्वजनिक स्थल पर अश्लीलता फैलाने के आरोप लगे हैं। उनकी इस तस्वीर को उनकी पत्नी अंकिता कुंवर ने क्लिक किया था।

इससे पहले गुरुवार को एक्ट्रेस पूनम पांडे को एक प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र पर कथित रूप से अश्लील फोटोशूट के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया था। मिलिंद के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 294(सार्वजनिक स्थल पर अश्लीलता) और आईटी एक्ट की धारा 67(सोशल मीडिया में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने का आरोप) में केस दर्ज किया गया है। इनमें 3 महीने से एक साल तक सजा का प्रावधान है। आज मिलिंद को पूछताछ के लिए समन किया जा सकता है।

गोवा सुरक्षा मंच ने दर्ज करवाई है शिकायत
गोवा की एक क्षेत्रीय राजनीतिक दल गोवा सुरक्षा मंच ने अब वास्को पुलिस स्टेशन में अभिनेता के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज की है, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि सोमन के सोशल मीडिया पेज पर अपलोड की गई उनकी न्यूड तस्वीर गोवा की छवि और संस्कृति का अपमान कर रही है। 4 नवंबर को अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफार्म पर सोमन ने गोवा बीच पर न्यूड रनिंग की तस्वीर शेयर की थी।

उन्होंने इसे कैप्शन देते हुए लिखा, हैप्पी बर्थडे टू मी...

ट्रोल्स ने साधा निशाना

फोटो देखते ही ट्रोल्स और मीमर्स एक्टिव हुए और उन्होंने मिलिंद को गिफ्ट के तौर एक से बढ़कर एक मीम्स बनाकर दिए। किसी ने उनकी मॉडलिंग के दिनों वाली न्यूड फोटो सेशन की फोटो शेयर की तो किसी ने अंडरगारमेंट्स बनाकर दिए। हालांकि इस एक्सट्राऑर्डिनरी कपल ने हमेशा की तरह इन मीमर्स और ट्रोलर्स की फिक्र नहीं की। वे दोनों खास दिन इंजॉय कर रहे हैं।

