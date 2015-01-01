पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राज्य सरकार पर निशाना:पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा-देश में कर्मयोगी और महाराष्ट्र में पलटू सरकार है, कोरोना रोकने में विफल रहे हैं ये

पुणेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुणे में पूर्व सीएम एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोल रहे थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने उद्धव सरकार पर जमकर निशाना साधा।

देश में कर्मयोगी सरकार और महाराष्ट्र में पलटू सरकार है। पुणे स्नातक और शिक्षक चुनाव में इस पलटू सरकार को पलट के भाजपा के गढ़ को बरकरार रखना है। ऐसा बुधवार को पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित करते हुए कहा।

देवेंद्र फड़नवीस ने कहा कि ठाकरे सरकार राज्य में कोरोना कंट्रोल करने में विफल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि बेमौसमी बारिश से बेहाल किसानों को अब तक मुआवजा नहीं मिला है। राज्य की जनता तीन दलों की राजनीति के बीच पिस रही है। इन तीनों दलों में कोई समन्वय नहीं है।

इस बार भी भाजपा की होगी जीत

पूर्व सीएम फडणवीस ने आगे कहा कि 2002 का चुनाव अगर छोड़ दिया जाए तो भाजपा ने पुणे की यह सीट 2008, 2014 में बरकरार रखी। अब 2020 में इसे जीतकर अपने इस गढ़ को भाजपा के पास बरकरार रखना है। देश में कर्मयोगी सरकार है। हाल ही में हुए चुनाव और उपचुनाव में अखंड भारत ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर विश्वास जताया और बिहार समेत सभी राज्यों के उपचुनाव जीतने में भाजपा सफल रही।

कार्यक्रम में यह भाजपा नेता हुआ शामिल

चिंचवड के रामकृष्ण मोरे सभागृह में आयोजित सम्मेलन में पूर्व संसदीय मंत्री हर्षवर्धन पाटिल, पुणे स्नातक चुनाव में भाजपा के उम्मीदवार संग्राम देशमुख, भाजपा के विधायक महेश दादा लांडगे, लक्ष्मण जगताप, महापौर माई ढोरे, सत्तारूढ़ नेता नामदेव ढाका उपस्थित थे।

