मैच पर बेटिंग:मुंबई में सट्टेबाजी के आरोप में पूर्व क्रिकेटर रॉबिन मॉरिस गिरफ्तार, मैच फिक्सिंग से लेकर अपहरण तक के लगे हैं आरोप

मुंबई4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रॉबिन मॉरिस ने भारत के लिए 40 से ज्यादा ‘ए’ क्लास मैच खेले हैं।

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में सट्टेबाजी के आरोप में पूर्व फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेटर रॉबिन मॉरिस को रविवार को वर्सोवा पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। कनाडा में जन्में भारतीय रॉबिन मॉरिस रणजी ट्रॉफी में मुंबई और ओडिशा का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं।

रॉबिन मॉरिस ने भारत के लिए 40 से ज्यादा ‘ए’ मैचों के साथ-साथ टी 20 मैच में भी खेले हैं। 2018 में वे तीन अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैचों में सट्टेबाजी और पिच डॉक्टरिंग की बात कहते हुए एक स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में नाम सामने आया था।

मुखबिरों से मिली सूचना के आधार पर हुई कार्रवाई

पूर्व क्रिकेटर को पकड़ने के बाद पुलिस ने ‘कहा कि वर्सोवा में मॉरिस के घर पर सट्टेबाजी की हमें सटीक सूचना मिली थी। जिसके बाद छापेमारी की गई। इस छापेमारी में 3 लोगों को पकड़ा गया है। जिसमें मॉरिस भी शामिल हैं।’ पुलिस ने बताया कि मॉरिस सट्टा लेने में शामिल थें उनके फ्लैट से लैपटॉप और सेलफोन मिले हैं जिन्हें सीज कर दिया गया है। इन तीनों पर आईपीसी और गैंबलिंग ऐक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की गई है।

पुलिस ने 44 साल के रॉबिन के साथ ही 2 अन्य लोगों को भी सट्टेबाजी के आरोप में पकड़ा है। रॉबिन मॉरिस के बारे में बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने 42 फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट के अलावा 51 घरेलू एकदिवसीय मैच मुंबई औऱ ओडिशा के लिए खेले हैं। यह सभी मैच साल 1995 से 2007 के बीच खेले गए हैं।

मैच फिक्सिंग से लेकर अपहरण तक के लगे हैं आरोप
साल 2019 में अल जजीरा न्यूज ने एक स्टिंग ऑपरेशन किया था और उस वक्त मॉरिस पर मैच-फिक्सिंग में शामिल होने के आरोप लगे थे। पिछले ही साल रॉबिन मॉरिस पर एक लोन एजेंट को किडनैप करने का आरोप लगा था। बताया गया था कि 2 लाख रुपए के लिए लोन एजेंट का अपहरण किया गया था। इस मामले में 4 अन्य लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

