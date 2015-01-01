पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र में नशे की खेती:हिंगोली जिले में गन्ने की फसल के बीच गांजा उगाया, 21.75 लाख के 345 पौधे किए जब्त

मुंबई12 मिनट पहले
तीन महीने में भांग के पौधों की बरामदगी का यह तीसरा मामला है।

हिंगोली जिले के हापसापूर गांव में गन्ने के खेत में उगाई गई गांजे की फसल पुलिस ने जब्त किया है। पुलिस ने इसे किसान को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जब्त किए गए भांग के 345 पौधों की कीमत तकरीबन 21.73 लाख रुपए बताई गई है। पिछले तीन महीने में भांग के पौधों की बरामदगी का यह तीसरा मामला है। बता दें कि बिना अनुमति के गांजा बोने पर 20 साल की सजा का प्रावधान है।

कपास की खेती छोड़ किसान उगा रहे हैं गांजा
दो दशक पहले कपास की खेती के लिए फेमस हिंगोली को मराठवाड़ा का मैनचेस्टर भी कहा जाता था। यहां कपास आधारित तकरीबन 20 से ज्यादा उद्योग थे। लेकिन, कपास की खेती और उसे बाजार तक लाने का खर्च किसानों के लिए सिरदर्द बन गया, जिसके बाद ज्यादातर किसान सोयाबीन की खेती की ओर आकर्षित हो गए। हालांकि, कभी सूखा और कभी बाढ़ ने इसे भी घाटे के सौदा बना दिया। इसी बीच कम लागत में ज्यादा मुनाफे के लालच में हिंगोली के बसमत और औंढा तहसील के किसान गांजे की खेती करने लगे। किसान पुलिस से बचने के लिए गन्ने के खेत के बीच गांजे के पौधे उगाने लगे।

मुखबिरों की सूचना के आधार पर हुई छापेमारी
कुछ दिनों पहले मुखबिरों से जब पुलिस को इसकी भनक लगी तो पुलिस अधीक्षक राकेश कलासागर, अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक यशवंत काले के नेतृत्व में बसमत तहसील के नहाद गांव और औंढा के उमरा गांव में छापा मार कर अन्य फसलों के साथ उगाई गई गांजे के पौधों को जब्त किया। इसी छापेमारी की अगली कड़ी में मंगलवार को हापसापूर गांव में नामदेव सवंडकर नाम के किसान के गन्ने के खेत से 2.76 किलो गांजे की फसल बरामद हुआ है।

लॉकडाउन के बीच किसान ने मुनाफे के लिए की गांजे की खेती
बरामद हुए गांजे के 345 पौधों को लॉकडाउन के बीच जून महीने में बोया गया था। पुलिस की नजर से इन्हें बचाने के लिए इसके आसपास गन्ने के पौधे लगाए गए। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए किसान नामदेव सवंडकर को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। कस्टडी में लेकर पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है कि वह इस गांजे को कब और कैसे बेचने वाला था। सूत्रों की माने तो आसपास के कई गांवों में इसी तरह गांजे की खेती की जा रही है। आने वाले समय में पुलिस और भी छापेमारी कर सकती है।

20 साल तक की जेल का प्रावधान
बिना अनुमति के गांजा बोने पर राज्य में प्रतिबंध लगा हुआ है। एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत दोष सिद्द हो जाने पर 20 साल की सजा का प्रावधान है। सहायक पुलिस निरीक्षक गजानन मोरे ने बताया, 'गांजा रखना, फसल उगाना या तस्करी करना एक अपराध है। 5 किलो तक का गांजा बरामद होने पर 6 महीने की जेल, 5 से 20 किलो तक का गांजा मिलने पर 10 साल की कैद और इससे अधिक गांजा मिलने पर 20 साल तक के कारावास का प्रावधान है।'

