जेल में अर्नब:सुप्रीम कोर्ट में गोस्वामी की अंतरिम जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई आज, महाराष्ट्र सरकार की ओर से कैविएट दायर

मुंबई31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह तस्वीर अर्नब के अलीबाग पुलिस स्टेशन से तलोजा जेल में शिफ्ट करने के दौरान की है।

इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाईक और उनकी मां की खुदकुशी मामला में जमानत अर्जी ठुकराने के हाईकोर्ट के फैसले को रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर अर्नब ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती दी है। गोस्वामी की याचिका पर न्यायमूर्ति डी वाई चंद्रचूड़ और न्यायमूर्ति इंदिरा बनर्जी की अवकाश पीठ के समक्ष सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनवाई होनी है। अर्नब के वकील निर्निमेष दुबे द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका पर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के वकील सचिन पाटिल ने कैविएट दायर कर कहा कि उनका पक्ष सुने बगैर कोई आदेश जारी न किया जाए।

बता दें कि 2018 में इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक और उनकी मां को खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने के मामले में रायगढ़ पुलिस ने अर्नब और दो अन्य लोगों को 4 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार किया था। बाद में अदालत ने इन्हें 18 नवंबर तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया था। अर्नब फिलहाल तलोजा जेल में बंद हैं।

अर्नब को लेकर गृहमंत्री से मिले राम कदम
बीजेपी विधायक राम कदम ने मंगलवार को अर्नब की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर महाराष्ट्र के गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने एक पत्र सौंपा जिसमें अर्नब के खिलाफ 'बदले की भावना' से कार्रवाई करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों की उचित जांच करने के आदेश देने का अनुरोध किया है।

पत्र में लिखा, 'गिरफ्तारी के वक्त अर्नब के साथ बदसलूकी हुई और उनके साथ मारपीट की गई। जिन पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके साथ मारपीट की, वे बदले की भावना से उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। अर्नब के साथ हुए दुर्व्यवहार को देखकर जनता आक्रोश में आ गई है। इस गलत कार्रवाई से पूरा देश व्यथित है।'

लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई
खुदकुशी मामले में गड़बड़ी करने वाले पुलिस अफसर पर कार्रवाई होगी कोंकण रीजन के पुलिस महानिरीक्षक संजय मोहिते ने मीरा भयंदर वसई विरार कमिश्नर सदानंद दाते को पत्र लिखकर खुदकुशी मामले की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले विरार पुलिस के इंस्पेक्टर सुरेश वराडे पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश की है। कमिश्नर ने कहा कि सोमवार को यह पत्र मिलने के बाद सुरेश को तलब किया है। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वराडे ने ही अलीबाग पुलिस थाने में खुदकुशी मामले की क्लोजर रिपोर्ट फाइल की थी।

फेक टीआरपी केस में घनश्याम सिंह गिरफ्तार
इस बीच मुंबई टीआरपी में हेरफेर मामले में रिपब्लिक टीवी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम सिंह को मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। सिंह रिपब्लिक मीडिया नेटवर्क के सहायक असिस्टेंट वॉइस प्रेसिडेंट भी हैं। मुंबई पुलिस की अपराध शाखा के अधिकारी ने बताया कि सिंह को मंगलवार सुबह करीब पौने 8 बजे उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया गया। सिंह की गिरफ्तारी के साथ मामले में अब तक 12 लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है।

ऐसे हुआ था टीआरपी घोटाले का खुलासा
टेलीविजन रेटिंग प्वाइंट(टीआरपी) घोटाले का खुलासा पिछले महीने तब हुआ, जब ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल (बार्क) ने हंसा रिसर्च ग्रुप के जरिए शिकायत दर्ज कराते हुए आरोप लगाया था कि कुछ चैनल टीआरपी आंकड़ों में छेड़छाड़ कर रहे हैं। रेटिंग के आंकड़ों के लिए लगने वाले पीपुल्स मीटर के काम में हंसा बार्क का वेंडर है। बता दें कि बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने इस मामले में हंसा की याचिका पर शनिवार को महाराष्ट्र सरकार, मुंबई पुलिस आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह तथा दो अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों से जवाब-तलब किया था। याचिका में पुलिस पर उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया गया था।

