पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Hearing On Bail Plea Of Bharti And Her Husband Harsh Today News And Updates, Both In Judicial Custody Upto 4 Dec.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेल में कॉमेडियन:भारती और उनके पति हर्ष की जमानत पर आज सुनवाई, ड्रग्स केस में 4 दिसंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में हैं

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रविवार की फोटो मुंबई के सायन अस्पताल की है। कोर्ट में पेशी से पहले भारती और हर्ष का मेडिकल करवाया गया था।

कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया की जमानत अर्जी पर आज सुनवाई होगी। नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने गांजा लेने के आरोप में भारती को शनिवार को और हर्ष को रविवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। रविवार को ही दोनों को नारकोटिक ड्रग्स एंड साइकोट्रॉपिक सब्सटेंसेज (NDPS) कोर्ट में पेश किया। कोर्ट ने उन्हें 4 दिसंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में भेज दिया। भारती को कल्याण जेल में और हर्ष को तलोजा जेल में रखा गया है।

NCB ने भारती की ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी और हर्ष की रिमांड मांगी थी, लेकिन कोर्ट ने दोनों को ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में भेज दिया। इस मामले में शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार 2 ड्रग पैडलर्स को कोर्ट ने 25 नवंबर तक NCB की रिमांड पर दे दिया।

अदालत ने इस आधार पर दी ज्युडिशियल कस्टडी
कोर्ट ने कहा कि भारती और हर्ष के घर-ऑफिस से मिला गांजा कम मात्रा में है। यह सिर्फ इस्तेमाल का मामला है, इसलिए पुलिस कस्टडी की जरूरत नहीं है। अदालत ने यह भी कहा कि जिन धाराओं के तहत दोनों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, उसमें सिर्फ एक साल साल की सजा का प्रावधान है, इसलिए भी रिमांड जरूरी नहीं।

हर्ष के खिलाफ ड्रग्स फाइनेंस-ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की धाराएं
हर्ष पर नारकोटिक्स एक्ट-1986 की धारा 27A लगाई गई है। यानी ड्रग्स के फाइनेंस और ट्रांस्पोर्टेशन की धाराएं लगाई गई हैं। शनिवार को NCB की रेड में भारती के घर और ऑफिस से 86.5 ग्राम गांजा मिला था। उन्होंने पति हर्ष के साथ गांजा लेने की बात कबूली थी।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, NCB ने भारती और हर्ष को एक ड्रग पैडलर के सामने बैठाकर भी सवाल किए, जिसके बाद दोनों ने गांजा लेने की बात कबूली। ड्रग पैडलर ने शुक्रवार को पूछताछ में भारती और हर्ष का नाम लिया था। इसके बाद शनिवार को इनके अंधेरी, लोखंडवाला और वर्सोवा के घरों और ऑफिस में रेड की गई थी। भारती के घर के स्टाफ से भी पूछताछ की गई थी।

कौन हैं भारती सिंह?
भारती सिंह स्टैंडअप कॉमेडियन और एक्ट्रेस हैं। वे द कपिल शर्मा शो में नजर आती हैं। उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत इंडियन लाफ्टर चैलेंज से की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने कई कॉमेडी शो में काम किया किया, जिनमें कॉमेडी सर्कस, कॉमेडी सर्कस महासंग्राम, कॉमेडी सर्कस का जादू, कहानी कॉमेडी सर्कस की और कॉमेडी नाइट्स बचाओ जैसे शो शामिल हैं। भारती ने 2017 में राइटर हर्ष लिंबाचिया से शादी की।

ड्रग्स केस में अर्जुन रामपाल समेत कई सेलेब्रिटीज से पूछताछ हो चुकी
बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स से जुड़े मामले में 20 नवंबर को अर्जुन रामपाल NCB के ऑफिस पहुंचे, जहां उनसे कई घंटों तक पूछताछ हुई। अर्जुन से पहले उनकी लिव इन पार्टनर गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रिएड्स से 2 दिन पूछताछ की गई थी। रामपाल के दोस्त पॉल बार्टेल की भी गिरफ्तारी हुई थी, वह 25 नवंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में है। इनके अलावा NCB ने एक्ट्रेस रिया चक्रवर्ती को भी गिरफ्तार किया था। फिलहाल वे जमानत पर हैं। दीपिका पादुकोण, श्रद्धा कपूर, सारा अली खान और रकुल प्रीत सिंह से भी पूछताछ हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 24 घंटे में सबसे ज्यादा 121 मौतें दिल्ली में, महाराष्ट्र में 50 ने जान गंवाई, यह 15 मई के बाद सबसे कम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें