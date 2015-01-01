पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

EXCLUSIVE: कंगना के ब्रदर की शादी:एक्ट्रेस ने भाई की शादी में खर्च किए 6 करोड़ रुपए, पहनी 18 लाख की ड्रेस और 45 लाख की ज्वैलरी

मुंबई24 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आशीष राय
एक्ट्रेस 10 नवंबर से अपने परिवार के साथ होटल लीला पैलेस में मौजूद हैं।

एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट के भाई अक्षत की शादी राजसी ठाटबाट के साथ उदयपुर के लीला पैलेस में संपन्न हुई। कंगना के करीबी सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, एक्ट्रेस ने इस शादी को यादगार बनने में कोई कोर कसार नहीं छोड़ी थी। उन्होंने इसमें तकरीबन 6 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए हैं। शादी की तस्वीरों में इसकी भव्यता को देखा जा सकता है।

दैनिक भास्कर को यह भी जानकारी मिली है कि एक्ट्रेस ने शादी में गुजराती बंधनी लहंगा पहना था। इसकी कीमत तकरीबन 18 लाख रुपए थी। लहंगे के साथ एक्ट्रेस ने 45 लाख की ज्वैलरी पहनी थी, जिसे मशहूर डिजाइनर सभ्यसाची ने बेहद कम समय में तैयार किया है। कंगना की डिमांड पर होटल लीला पैलेस को रजवाड़ा थीम पर सजाया गया था।

कंगना की यह खूबसूरत ड्रेस परपल, ग्रीन और ब्लू रंग से मिलकर बनी थी।
कंगना की यह खूबसूरत ड्रेस परपल, ग्रीन और ब्लू रंग से मिलकर बनी थी।

सिर्फ 45 गेस्ट हुए शामिल, बने थे राजस्थानी व्यंजन
करीबी सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, कोविड की वजह से उदयपुर के लीला पैलेस में हुई इस शादी में कंगना और उनके परिवार के सिर्फ 45 लोग ही शामिल हुए। पूरी शादी राजस्थानी थीम पर थी और मेहमानों के लिए राजस्थानी व्यंजन ही तैयार किए गए थे। शादी की रस्म के दौरान राजस्थानी कलाकारों ने प्रस्तुति दी।

एक्ट्रेस ने शादी पर खूब किया डांस
इस शादी का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट, बहन रंगोली के साथ राजस्थानी फोक सांग पर डांस करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं।

सभ्यसाची द्वारा तैयार इस ज्वैलरी की कीमत तकरीबन 45 लाख रुपए है।
सभ्यसाची द्वारा तैयार इस ज्वैलरी की कीमत तकरीबन 45 लाख रुपए है।

10 नवंबर को उदयपुर पहुंचे थे सभी
शादी के लिए रनोट और सांगवान परिवार 10 नवंबर को ही उदयपुर पहुंच गया था, जहां डिनर के बाद सभी ने पैलेस के आसपास बोटिंग को एन्जॉय किया। 11 नवंबर को अक्षत और रितु की हल्दी, मेहंदी और संगीत की रस्म पूरी गई।

