आरटीआई में खुलासा:कंगना के खिलाफ केस लड़ने के लिए बीएमसी ने किया 82 लाख का भुगतान, एक्ट्रेस ने कहा- एक लड़की को चिढ़ाने पापा के पप्पू ने जनता के पैसे खर्च किए

मुंबई16 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
बीएमसी की कार्रवाई के खिलाफ कंगना ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की थी।

9 सितंबर को एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट के मुंबई के पाली हिल्स स्थित ऑफिस पर BMC का बुल्डाेजर चला था। इसके बाद एक्ट्रेस की ओर से बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में BMC की इस कार्रवाई को अवैध बताते हुए याचिका दायर की गई थी। इसी मामले में अब एक आरटीआई के माध्यम से खुलासा हुआ है कि एक्ट्रेस के खिलाफ मुकदमा लड़ने के लिए लगाई गई लीगल टीम को अब तक 82 लाख रुपए का भुगतान बृहन्मुंबई महानगर पालिका यानी BMC कर चुकी है।

आरटीआई पर बीएमसी का जवाब

दरअसल, मुंबई के आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता शरद यादव ने जानकारी मांगी थी कि कंगना रनोट द्वारा दायर याचिका के खिलाफ BMC द्वारा किस वकील को नियुक्त किया गया था और उन्हें कितना भुगतान किया गया? जवाब में BMC ने कहा,"इस मामले की उच्च न्यायालय में पैरवी के लिए आकांक्षा चिनॉय को वकील के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। नगर पालिका के कानून विभाग के अनुसार उन्हें 22 सितंबर को 7 लाख 50 हजार के हिसाब से 3 बार और 7 अक्टूबर को 7 लाख 50 हजार के हिसाब से 8 बार का भुगतान किया है।

कंगना ने कहा- चिढ़ाने के लिए जनता के पैसे खर्च हुए

आरटीआई में हुए इस खुलासे के बाद एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट ने बुधवार को एक ट्वीट कर महाराष्ट्र सरकार पर फिर निशाना साधा। एक्ट्रेस ने ट्वीट किया,'म्यूनिसिपल कॉरपोरेशन ने मेरे घर में हुई अवैध तोड़फोड़ के लिए अब तक 82 लाख खर्च किए हैं। एक लड़की को चिढ़ाने के लिए पापा के पप्पू ने जनता के पैसे खर्च किए, आज इस जगह महाराष्ट्र खड़ा हो गया है, बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण।'

एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट का ट्वीट।
एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट का ट्वीट।

नितेश राणे ने कहा- पेंगुइन्स पर खर्च हो रहा जनता का पैसा
कंगना रनोट मामले के लिए बीएमसी पर 82 लाख खर्च करने पर भाजपा नेता नीतेश राणे ने भी आलोचना की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वॉव! मुंबईकर इसलिए टैक्स दे रहे हैं...1- पेंगुइन्स के लिए। 2- कंगना के खिलाफ केस करने वाले वकीलों के लिए। अब क्या बचा है? इनके बच्चों की शादी भी हमारे पैसों से होगी लगता है!!'

