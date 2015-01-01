पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना पर राजद्रोह का केस:एक्ट्रेस और उनकी बहन को मुंबई पुलिस का तीसरा समन, भाई की शादी के चलते दो बार पूछताछ में शामिल नहीं हुईं

मुंबई37 मिनट पहले
कंगना और रंगोली के खिलाफ पुख्ता सबूत मिलते हैं तो उन्हें गिरफ्तार भी किया जा सकता है।- फाइल फोटो

मुंबई पुलिस ने कंगना रनोट के खिलाफ राजद्रोह केस में बुधवार को कंगना और उनकी बहन रंगोली चंदेल को तीसरी बार समन भेजा है। दोनों को 23-24 नवंबर को पूछताछ के लिए बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन में उपस्थित होने को कहा गया है। दोनों के खिलाफ अदालत के आदेश पर 17 अक्टूबर को बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन में केस दर्ज किया गया था।

इससे पहले कंगना को पूछताछ के लिए 26 अक्टूबर और 3 नवंबर को समन भेजकर बुलाया गया था। भाई की शादी में शामिल होने का हवाला देते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने 15 नवंबर के बाद पूछताछ में शामिल होने की बात कही थी। दोनों बहनें फिलहाल हिमाचल में हैं।

दो धर्मों के बीच नफरत पैदा करने का आरोप

स्थानीय अदालत के आदेश पर कंगना के खिलाफ मुंबई के बांद्रा पुलिस स्टेशन में एफआईआर दर्ज की गई थी। दोनों बहनों के खिलाफ एक विशेष समुदाय के लिए आपत्तिजनक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करने और एक विशेष समुदाय से जुड़े लोगों को भड़काने का आरोप है।

कंगना पर याचिकाकर्ता के यह थे आरोप

बांद्रा मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालत में बॉलीवुड कास्टिंग निर्देशक एवं फिटनेस ट्रेनर मुनव्वर अली सैयद ने एक याचिका दायर की थी। सैयद ने कंगना के कुछ ट्वीट का हवाला देते हुए याचिका में कहा था, "कंगना पिछले कुछ महीनों से लगातार बॉलीवुड को नेपोटिज्म और फेवरेटिज्म का हब बताकर इसका अपमान कर रही हैं। अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से ट्वीट कर और टीवी इंटरव्यू के जरिए वे हिंदू और मुस्लिम कलाकारों के बीच फूट डाल रही हैं।"

सैयद ने आगे आरोप लगाया, "उन्होंने बहुत ही आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट किए हैं, जो न सिर्फ धार्मिक भावनाओं को, बल्कि इंडस्ट्री के कई कलीग्स की भावनाओं को भी आहत करते हैं।" साहिल ने सबूत के तौर पर कंगना के कई ट्वीट कोर्ट के सामने रखे हैं।

इन धाराओं में दर्ज हुआ है केस

बांद्रा के मेट्रोपोलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट जयदेव वाय घुले ने कंगना के खिलाफ CRPC की धारा 156 (3) के तहत FIR दर्ज कर जांच के आदेश दिए थे। इस पर एक्शन लेते हुए पुलिस ने कंगना और उनकी बहन के खिलाफ कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया था।

  • धारा 153 A: आईपीसी की धारा 153 (ए) उन लोगों पर लगाई जाती है, जो धर्म, भाषा, नस्ल वगैरह के आधार पर लोगों में नफरत फैलाने की कोशिश करते हैं। इसके तहत 3 साल तक की कैद या जुर्माना या दोनों हो सकते हैं।
  • धारा 295 A: इसके अंतर्गत वह कृत्य अपराध माने जाते हैं जहां कोई आरोपी व्यक्ति, भारत के नागरिकों के किसी वर्ग की धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने के विमर्शित और विद्वेषपूर्ण आशय से उस वर्ग के धर्म या धार्मिक विश्वासों का अपमान करता है या ऐसा करने का प्रयत्न करता है।
  • धारा 124 A: यदि कोई भी व्यक्ति भारत की सरकार के विरोध में सार्वजनिक रूप से ऐसी किसी गतिविधि को अंजाम देता है जिससे देश के सामने सुरक्षा का संकट पैदा हो सकता है तो उसे उम्रकैद तक की सजा दी जा सकती है। इन गतिविधियों का समर्थन करने या प्रचार-प्रसार करने पर भी किसी को देशद्रोह का आरोपी मान लिया जाएगा।
  • धारा 34: भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 34 के अनुसार, जब एक आपराधिक कृत्य सभी व्यक्तियों ने सामान्य इरादे से किया हो, तो प्रत्येक व्यक्ति ऐसे कार्य के लिए जिम्मेदार होता है जैसे कि अपराध उसके अकेले के द्वारा ही किया गया हो।
