पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुसीबत में करन जौहर:फिल्म निर्माता करन जौहर को NCB का समन, बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स रैकेट को लेकर होगी पूछताछ

मुंबई18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड में फैले ड्रग्स के जाल की जांच करने वाली नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) ने फिल्म निर्माता करन जौहर को समन भेजा है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, NCB करन जौहर से बॉलीवुड में फैले ड्रग्स के जाल के बारे में पूछताछ करना चाहती है। हालांकि, अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ है कि उन्हें कब एनसीबी ऑफिस में पूछताछ के लिए हाजिर होना है।

हालांकि, कुछ दिनों पहले करन जौहर के घर हुई पार्टी के वायरल वीडियो की दूसरी फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट भी नेगेटिव आई थी। इस वीडियो को लेकर कहा जा रहा था उनके घर में ड्रग्स की पार्टी हुई है। गुजरात के गांधी नगर की एफएसएल ने वीडियो में नजर आ रही सफेद रंग की इमेज को रिफ्लेक्शन ऑफ लाइट (रोशनी के कारण बनी छवि) बताया है। वीडियो में किसी भी तरह के स्टफ की मौजूदगी से इनकार किया गया है। रिपोर्ट्स में स्पष्ट रूप से लिखा है कि वीडियो में ड्रग्स जैसा कोई भी पदार्थ या अन्य मटेरियल नहीं दिख रहा है।

सितंबर में आई थी पहली फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट
वीडियो की पहली फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट सितंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में एनसीबी को मिली थी। इस रिपोर्ट में वीडियो को पूरी तरह असली बताया गया था। साथ ही इसमें किसी तरह की एडिटिंग से इनकार किया गया था।

2019 में हुई थी यह पार्टी
28 जुलाई 2019 को करन जौहर ने यह हाउस पार्टी होस्ट की थी। इसमें दीपिका पादुकोण, मलाइका अरोड़ा, अर्जुन कपूर, शाहिद कपूर, वरुण धवन, जोया अख्तर, विकी कौशल, अयान मुखर्जी और रणबीर कपूर के साथ अन्य लोग मौजूद थे। पार्टी का वीडियो खुद करन जौहर ने शूट कर सोशल मीडिया पर डाला था। वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद इस पार्टी में ड्रग्स के इस्तेमाल के आरोप लगे थे।

विधायक सिरसा ने की थी शिकायत
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने पिछले साल मुंबई पुलिस कमिश्नर को एक पत्र लिखकर आरोप लगाया था कि करन जौहर की पार्टी में ड्रग्स का इस्तेमाल हुआ था। उन्होंने करन जौहर और पार्टी में मौजूद अन्य लोगों के खिलाफ नारकोटिक्स ड्रग्स और साइकोट्रोपिक पदार्थ अधिनियम 1985 के तहत मामला दर्ज करने की मांग की थी।

इसी साल जब सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स का मामला उछला तो सिरसा ने एनसीबी प्रमुख राकेश अस्थाना से मिलकर उनसे करन जौहर और अन्य कलाकारों के खिलाफ ड्रग पार्टी करने के मामले में शिकायत की थी। इसके बाद एनसीबी ने वीडियो को जांच के दायरे में लिया और इसकी फॉरेंसिक जांच कराई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंतोमर बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें