कैमरे में कैद हुई गंदी हरकत:टॉयलेट के पानी का इस्तेमाल करता था गोल-गप्पे वाला, वीडियो सामने आने के बाद हुई पिटाई

कोल्हापुर31 मिनट पहले
यह वीडियो कार में सवार किसी शख्स ने अपने फोन से तैयार किया और सोशल मीडिया में वायरल कर दिया।

यहां सड़क किनारे खड़े होकर पानी-पुरी खाने वालों को डराने वाला वीडियो सामने आया है। वीडियो महाराष्ट्र के कोल्हापुर का है, जिसमें एक शख्स शौचालय के पानी का इस्तेमाल कर पानी-पुरी का मसाला तैयार करता नजर आ रहा है। वीडियो सामने आने के बाद नाराज लोगों ने देर शाम मौके पर पहुंच पानी-पुरी वाले की न सिर्फ पिटाई की, बल्कि उसका ठेला भी पलट दिया।

इलाके में था काफी लोकप्रिय
रणकला झील के किनारे पानी पुरी का यह खोमचा इलाके में बहुत फेमस था। हर दिन सैंकड़ों लोग यहां गोलगप्पे खाने आते थे। जो वीडियो सामने आया है उसमें आरोपी शख्स एक प्लॉस्टिक जार में शौचालय के बाहर लगे नल से पानी भरता हुआ नजर आ रहा है। वह पानी को लेकर खोमचे तक जाता है और उसे पानी-पुरी के मसाले में मिला देता है।

आरोपी की हुई पिटाई
वीडियो जैसे ही सामने आया स्थानीय लोग आग बबूला हो गए और उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंच शख्स की बुरी तरह से पिटाई की और उसका ठेला पलट दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने आरोपी को आगे से वहां ठेला नहीं लगाने का निर्देश दिया है। फिलहाल इस मामले में कोई भी केस दर्ज नहीं हुआ है।

नाराज लोगों ने पानी-पूरी वाले का ठेला पलट दिया।
गोलगप्पे वाले की सफाई
हालांकि, अपने बचाव में आरोपी ने कहा है कि उसने इस पानी को सिर्फ लोगों के हाथ धोने के लिए रखा था। वीडियो वायरल होने से लोगों में गलतफहमी हुई और उसके ठेले को तोड़ दिया गया। उसने कहा कि कुछ लोगों ने जानबूझकर यह वीडियो तैयार किया और उसे सोशल मीडिया में डाला।

