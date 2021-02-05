पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पिता की हैवानियत:महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया में डेढ़ साल की बेटी की दीवार पर पटक कर हत्या, घर लौटे बाप से मांग रही थी 5 रुपए

नागपुरएक घंटा पहले
पत्नी की शिकायत पर गोंदिया के तिरोडा पुलिस स्टेशन में आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हुआ है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पत्नी की शिकायत पर गोंदिया के तिरोडा पुलिस स्टेशन में आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हुआ है।

महाराष्ट्र के गोंदिया जिले में एक दिल दहला देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक पिता ने अपनी डेढ़ साल की बेटी की हत्या कर दी। बेटी का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि वह अपने पिता से मीठा खाने के लिए सिर्फ 5 रुपए मांग रही थी। पत्नी की शिकायत पर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। यह घटना बुधवार को गोंदिया जिले के लोनार गांव की है।

मामले की जानकारी देते हुए तिरोडा पुलिस स्टेशन के प्रभारी योगेश पारधी ने कहा कि आरोपी 28 साल का विवेक मंगलवार को काम करके घर वापस लौटा था। तब उसकी बेटी रो रही थी। पत्नी ने अपनी बच्ची वैष्णवी को चुप कराने और उसके खाने के लिए ‘खाजा’ (गेहूं के आटे से बना एक मीठा नाश्ता) खरीदने को लेकर पति से 5 रुपये मांगे। बस इसी बात से विवेक को गुस्सा आ गया और उसने बच्ची उठाया और कमरे के बाहर ले जाकर दीवार पर पटक दिया।

आरोपी पति ने पत्नी को भी मारने का प्रयास किया
पत्नी ने अपनी शिकायत में कहा कि जिस दौरान उसके पति ने बच्ची को उठाया उसने उसे बहुत रोकने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन, उसने उसके साथ भी मारपीट की और बच्ची को पहले दीवार पर फिर चौखट पर पटक दिया। बच्ची को मारने के बाद आरोपी, पत्नी के पास भी गया और उसे भी मारने का प्रयास किया। हालांकि, किसी तरह महिला वहां से भागी और पुलिस स्टेशन जाकर कंप्लेंट दर्ज करवाई।

2018 में हुई थी दोनों की शादी
इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम बच्ची को जिला अस्पताल ले गई, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। योगेश पारधी ने बताया कि दोनों की शादी 2018 में हुई थी, लेकिन आरोपी शराब पीकर उसके साथ आए दिन मारपीट करता था। इससे तंग आकर महिला शादी के कुछ दिन बाद घर छोड़कर अलग रहने लगी थी। लेकिन एक साल पहले दोनों फिर साथ रहने लगे थे। लेकिन मारपीट का सिलसिला अभी भी जारी था।

आरोपी ने अपना गुनाह कबूल किया
पुलिस ने विवेक को आईपीसी की धारा 302(हत्या) के तहत गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस का कहना है कि आरोपी वारदात के बाद गांव के खेत में छिपा हुआ था। उसने अपना गुनाह कबूल कर लिया है। योगेश पारधी ने बताया कि वारदात के वक्त भी वह नशे में धुत्त था।

