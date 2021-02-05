पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधी का स्वागत:जेल से बाहर आया गैंगस्टर, फूलों से स्वागत के बाद 50 गाड़ियों के साथ हुआ रोड शो; हंगामा करने पर फिर से दर्ज हुआ केस

पुणे29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तलोजा जेल से बाहर निकलता गाजनन मार्ने(बाएं), मुंबई पुणे एक्सप्रेसवे पर उसके समर्थकों का रोड शो(दाएं)। - Dainik Bhaskar
तलोजा जेल से बाहर निकलता गाजनन मार्ने(बाएं), मुंबई पुणे एक्सप्रेसवे पर उसके समर्थकों का रोड शो(दाएं)।

सोमवार को पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ का नामी गैंगस्टर गजानन मार्ने दो लोगों की हत्या के मामले में बरी होकर मुंबई की तलोजा जेल से रिहा हुआ। गजानन की रिहाई की जानकारी जैसे ही उनके समर्थकों को हुई 50 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों में तकरीबन 300 से ज्यादा समर्थक सवार होकर तलोजा जेल के बाहर पहुंचे। मार्ने गिरोह का प्रमुख जैसे ही जेल से बाहर निकल, समर्थकों ने फूलों की बारिश कर उसका स्वागत किया और एक रोड शो भी निकाला।

तीन साल से जेल में बंद था गजानन
गजानन मार्ने पर पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ के रहने वाले अमन बादे और पप्पू गावड़े की हत्या का आरोप था। यह दोनों भी अपराधी थे और गजानन गैंग के खिलाफ काम कर रहे थे। इस हत्याकांड के बाद शहर में गैंगवार की स्थिति बन गई थी। तील साल पहले पुलिस ने गजानन मार्ने को अरेस्ट किया था और वह मुंबई की तलोजा जेल में बंद था। इस मामले में लगातार सुनवाई हुई और अदालत ने सबूतों के अभाव में गजनान को जेल से रिहा कर दिया।

किसी भी टोल बूथ पर नहीं रुका रोड शो
सोमवार शाम को वह एक बुलेटप्रूफ एसयूवी में अपने गार्ड्स के साथ बाहर निकला। समर्थक जेल के मुख्य द्वार पर पहले से इंतजार कर रहे थे। उसे देखते ही नारेबाजी शुरू हो गई और फूलों की बारिश के बाद तलोजा जेल से एक रोड शो शुरू हुआ। गजानन मार्ने आगे-आगे चल रहा था और उसके समर्थक 50 से ज्यादा गाड़ियों में सवार होकर पीछे चल रहे थे। गजानन पर आरोप है कि मुंबई एक्सप्रेसवे पर पड़ने वाले किसी भी टोल प्लाजा पर इनकी गाड़ी नहीं रुकी और किसी ने टोल के पैसे नहीं दिए।

नियम तोड़ने पर फिर से दर्ज हुआ केस
पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ के कमिश्नर कृष्ण प्रकाश ने बताया कि इस रोड शो को कवर करने के लिए बिना अनुमति के ड्रोन कैमरे का इस्तेमाल किया गया। हमने उस ड्रोन को जब्त कर लिया है। गजानन मार्ने और उनके 300 अज्ञात समर्थकों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने आईपीसी की धारा 188, 143, 273 और 135 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है।

