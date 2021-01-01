पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का फरमान:आज शाम तक नहीं भरा बिल तो सोमवार को कट जाएगा 71.68 लाख लोगों का बिजली कनेक्शन

मुंबई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महावितरण ने अपने नुकसान की भरपाई करने के लिए 15 दिसंबर से ही ग्राहकों को प्रत्यक्ष तौर से या एसएमएस के माध्यम से नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया था।
महावितरण ने अपने नुकसान की भरपाई करने के लिए 15 दिसंबर से ही ग्राहकों को प्रत्यक्ष तौर से या एसएमएस के माध्यम से नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया था।

ठाकरे सरकार ने बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए आम आदमी को झटका दिया है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 60 हजार करोड़ रुपए का बिजली बिल बकाया होने की वजह से आर्थिक नुकसान झेल रही महावितरण कंपनी ने 71 लाख 68 हजार 596 ग्राहकों को बिजली कनेक्शन कट करने का नोटिस भेजा है। नोटिस के मुताबिक, अगर शनिवार तक बिजली बिल नहीं भरा गया तो सोमवार से बिजली कनेक्शन काट देने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

पिछले साल से लगातार नोटिस भेज रहा है बिजली विभाग

महावितरण ने अपने नुकसान की भरपाई करने के लिए 15 दिसंबर से ही ग्राहकों को प्रत्यक्ष तौर से या एसएमएस के माध्यम से नोटिस भेजना शुरू कर दिया था। नोटिस में यह साफ कर दिया गया था कि अगर 15 दिनों के अंदर बिजली बिल नहीं भरा गया तो कनेक्शन काट दिया जाएगा। सबसे ज्यादा नोटिस पुणे विभाग के ग्राहकों को भेजे गए हैं। यहां 24 लाख 14 हजार 868 लोगों को एसएमएस के माध्यम से नोटिस भेजा गया है। सबसे कम नोटिस औरंगाबाद विभाग के ग्राहकों को भेजा गया है। यहां 9 लाख 97 हजार 397 नोटिस भेजे गए हैं। विदर्भ क्षेत्र में 16 लाख 79 हजार 984 ग्राहकों को नोटिस भेजा गया है।

भाजपा ने कहा-विश्वासघाती है महाराष्ट्र सरकार

महाराष्ट्र के उर्जामंत्री नितिन राऊत ने कोरोना काल में उपभोक्ताओं को सहूलियत देने की बात कही थी। लोगों ने अनाप-शनाप बिजली बिल आने पर विरोध जताया था। भाजपा, मनसे पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं और नेताओं ने आंदोलन किया था। लेकिन, कंपनी कार्रवाई करने पर अड़ी हुई है।

इधर महाराष्ट्र भाजपा नेता और प्रवक्ता अतुल भातखलकर ने कहा कि ठाकरे सरकार विश्वासघाती है। कोविड से पहले उर्जा मंत्री नितिन राऊत ने ऐलान किया था कि 100 यूनिट तक बिजली बिल मुफ्त कर देंगे। वे वादा भूल गए। कोविड काल आया तो सभी राज्यों ने अलग-अलग सेक्टरों के लिए राहत पैकेज दिया। ठाकरे सरकार ने किसी सेक्टर के लिए कोई पैकेज नहीं दिया।

