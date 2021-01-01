पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नासिक में डेडली सेल्फी:खेत में छिपे तेंदुए के बच्चे को ग्रामीणों ने घेर कर पकड़ा, किसी ने टांग तो किसी ने हाथ खींच ली सेल्फी

मुंबईएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेंदुए के साथ लोगों ने खींचतान कर सेल्फी खिंचवाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
तेंदुए के साथ लोगों ने खींचतान कर सेल्फी खिंचवाई।

महाराष्ट्र के नासिक के निफाड़ तालुका में कुछ युवकों ने एक गन्ने के खेत के बीच फंसे तेंदुए के बच्चे को पहले पकड़ा और फिर उसके साथ सेल्फी ली। इस दौरान किसी ने उसे गोद में लिया तो किसी ने उसके हाथ-पैर खींचकर फोटो ली। घटना का एक वीडियो भी सामने आया है, जिसके बाद बेजुबान के साथ बदसलूकी करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की मांग उठ रही है।

नासिक का ग्रामीण निफाड़ का इलाका गन्ने के खेतों के लिए जाना जाता है। यहां के कई गांव में अक्सर तेंदुए के आने की खबरें मिलती रही हैं। तेंदुए गांव वालों की नजरों से बचने के लिए गन्ने के खेतों में छिपे रहते हैं और मौके देखते ही ग्रामीणों पर हमला कर देते हैं। सोमवार को एक तेंदुए के बच्चे की खेत में छिपे होने की जानकारी मिली, जिसके बाद कुरूदगांव के लोगों ने खेत को घेर लिया और तकरीबन आधे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद तेंदुए के बच्चे को पकड़ लिया।

वन विभाग की टीम ने शावक का किया रेस्क्यू
उधर, चार से पांच महीने के शावक को पकड़ने के बाद गांव के लोगों ने बिना डरे उसके साथ सेल्फी लेने लगे। कुछ लोगों ने इस दौरान वीडियो भी बनाया और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दिया। वीडियो अब सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल है। हालांकि, गांव के कुछ जागरूक लोगों ने स्थानीय प्रशासन और वन विभाग को इसकी सूचना दे दी। इसके बाद वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और शावक का रेस्क्यू कर अपने साथ ले गए।

बता दें कि तेंदुआ संरक्षित वर्ग का प्राणी है और उसके साथ ऐसी हरकत करना ग्रामीणों को भारी भी पड़ सकता है। हालांकि, अभी तक कोई भी केस वन विभाग की ओर से नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन वीडियो वायरल होने पर ग्रामीणों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग उठ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser