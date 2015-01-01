पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र में फिर स्कूलों में बजी घंटी:ग्रामीण हिस्सों में आने वाले स्कूलों में ऑड और ईवन नियम से शुरू हुई पढ़ाई, जांच में 17 टीचिंग स्टाफ हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

उरुली कंचन गांव में महात्मा गांधी जूनियर कॉलेज में एक दिन लड़कों को और एक दिन लड़कियों को बुलाया जा रहा है।

महाराष्‍ट्र में कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर की आशंकाओं के बीच सोमवार से कुछ ग्रामीण इलाकों में आज से 9 से 12वीं तक के स्कूल खोल दिए गया हैं। यह वे इलाके हैं जहां कोरोना के इक्का-दुक्का केस ही है। हालांकि, स्कूल खोलने से पहले जिला प्रशासन ने यहां संक्रमण से निपटने के लिए कड़े निर्देश दिए हैं।

ऑड और इवन में छात्रों को बुलाया गया

तकरीबन 8 महीने बाद पुणे के ग्रामीण इलाकों में आज से भले ही स्कूल खुल गए हैं लेकिन यहां पढ़ाने के नियम में बड़ा बदलाव नजर आ रहा है। उरुली कंचन गांव में महात्मा गांधी जूनियर कॉलेज में सिर्फ 50% छात्रों को ही बुलाया गया है। यहां लड़कों को एक दिन और लड़कियों को दूसरे दिन बुलाया गया है। वहीं कई स्कूलों में ऑड और इवन रोल नंबर के हिसाब से छात्रों को बुलाया गया है। लगभग सभी स्कूलों में 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा में सबसे ज्याद स्ट्रेंथ नजर आ रही है। बता दें कि राज्य सरकार ने स्कूलों में सिर्फ 50 प्रतिशत की स्ट्रेंथ को बुलाने का आदेश दिया है।

स्कूल में आने वाले सभी स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स की स्क्रीनिंग अनिवार्य की गई है।
स्कूल में आने वाले सभी स्टूडेंट्स और टीचर्स की स्क्रीनिंग अनिवार्य की गई है।

कोरोना जांच में 17 टीचिंग स्टाफ हुए कोरोना पॉजिटिव

पुणे के ग्रामीण इलाके में आने वाले स्कूलों के 5, 671 टीचर्स की कोरोना जांच हुई थी। जिसमें से 17 शिक्षक या शिक्षण स्टाफ कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। जिसके बाद पुणे जिला परिषद ने उनके क्षेत्र में आने वाले सभी अध्यापकों की कोरोना जांच को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है।

हर दिन स्कूल को सैनिटाइज करने का दिया गया आदेश
जिन स्कूलों को खोलने का फैसला किया गया है, वहां शिक्षकों की कोविड-19 को जांच की गई है। जो शिक्षक जांच में पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं, उन्‍हें पूरी तरह ठीक होने के बाद ही स्‍कूल ज्वाइन करने को कहा गया है। इस संबंध में जारी आदेश में यह भी कहा गया है कि स्‍कूल खोलने का फैसला स्‍थानीय परिस्थितियों के आधार पर लिया जाए। इसके अलावा स्कूल को शुरू होने से पहले सैनिटाइज करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

महाराष्ट्र में कब और कहां खुलेंगे स्कूल?

शहरकब से खुलेंगेकब तक बंद रहेंगे
मुंबई31 दिसंबर तक बीएमसी के क्षेत्र में आने वाले सभी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे।
पुणे शहर13 दिसंबर तक पुणे नगर निगम के क्षेत्र में आने वाले सभी स्कूल बंद रहेंगे।
पुणे ग्रामीण23 नवंबर से खुल गए हैं स्कूल।
पिंपरी चिंचवाड़30 नवंबर तक स्कूल बंद रखने का है आदेश।
औरंगाबाद शहर3 जनवरी तक यहां स्कूल रहेंगे बंद।
औरंगाबाद ग्रामीण23 नवंबर से खुल गए हैं स्कूल।
उस्मानाबाद23 नवंबर से खुल गए हैं स्कूल।
लातूर90 प्रतिशत स्कूल 23 नवंबर से खुल रहे हैं।बचे हुए 10 प्रतिशत स्कूल 26 नवंबर से खुलेंगे।
नासिक4 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे सभी स्कूल
नागपुर ग्रामीण26 नवंबर से खुलेंगे स्कूल।

दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में खुलेंगे कुछ और स्कूल

महाराष्‍ट्र में जिला परिषद स्‍कूल और आश्रम शालाओं को दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में खोला जा सकता है। महाराष्‍ट्र में 1,234 आश्रम शालाओं में 4.76 लाख से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स पंजीकृत हैं। महाराष्‍ट्र में स्‍कूल शिक्षा विभाग ने सीनियर कक्षाओं के लिए स्‍कूल 23 दिसंबर से खोले जाने की अनुमति दी थी, लेकिन कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए मुंबई, ठाणे और पुणे जिलों ने फिलहाल शहरी क्षेत्रों में स्‍कूल नहीं खोलने का फैसला लिया है।

