महाराष्ट्र:अहमदनगर में घर के बाहर सो रहे बच्चे को उठा ले गया तेंदुआ, 15 दिन में तीन बच्चों को बना चुका है शिकार

अहमदनगर7 मिनट पहले
बच्चे को मारने के बाद भागता हुए तेंदुआ(बाएं) और 5 साल के सार्थक संजय बंधुवत की फाइल फोटो(दाएं)

अहमदनगर जिले के पाथर्डी तहसील के घाटशिरस गांव में गुरुवार देर रात एक तेंदुआ 5 साल के एक बच्चे को मुंह से पकड़ खेत में उठा ले गया। बच्चा अपने घर के बाहर चारपाई पर अकेला सो रहा था। परिजन जब तक खेत में पहुंचते तेंदुआ बच्चे को मार चुका था।

5 साल के सार्थक संजय बंधुवत का शव क्षत विक्षत हाल में बरामद हुआ। स्थानीय लोगों के मुताबिक, पाथर्डी तहसील में पिछले 15 दिनों के दौरान यह तीसरी घटना है। आठ दीन पहले 8 साल के बच्चे को तेंदुए ने अपना शिकार बनाया था। इससे एक सप्ताह पहले 5 साल के बच्चे को तेंदुए ने शिकार बनाया था।

सार्थक की डेड बॉडी मिलने के बाद ग्रामीण वनविभाग से बेहद नाराज हैं। उनका कहना है कि अगर वन विभाग ने आदमखोर तेंदुए को पहले ही पकड़ लिया होता तो बच्चे की जान बच जाती। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि तीन बच्चों की मौत के बाद भी वन विभाग सो रहा है।

