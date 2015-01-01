पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गैंगरेप के बाद लड़की की हत्या:जलगांव में 20 साल की दलित लड़की को घर से उठा ले गए बदमाश, गैंगरेप के बाद सड़क किनारे फेंका

मुंबईएक मिनट पहले
हॉस्पिटल के बाहर मौजूद पुलिस।

महाराष्ट्र के जलगांव में 20 साल की दलित लड़की की गैंगरेप के हत्या का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। तीन आरोपी लड़की को घर से उठा ले गए थे। गैंगरेप के बाद बुरी तरह घायल लड़की को मरा हुआ समझ आरोपी बस स्टैंड के पीछे फेंक फरार हो गए। इसके बाद स्थानीय लोग उसे लेकर धुले के जिला हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे। जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

मंगलवार को लड़की की मौत के बाद इलाके में तनाव है। पीड़ित के मामा की शिकायत पर पारोला पुलिस स्टेशन की एक टीम मामले की जांच कर रही है। शुरुआती जांच में सामने आया है कि इस वारदात में तीन लोग शामिल थे। लड़की का अपहरण पारोला गांव से हुआ और कसौदा गांव ले जाकर उसके साथ रेप किया गया।

ऐसे हुआ पीड़िता का अपहरण
लड़की शहर के एक प्रतिष्ठित कॉलेज में सेकंड ईयर की स्टूडेंट थी। 3 नवंबर को वह अपने मामा के घर रहने के लिए आई थी। 7 नवंबर को उसका अपहरण तब हुआ जब उसके मामा घर से बाहर थे। 24 घंटे तक आसपास खोजने के बाद जब वह नहीं मिली तो उन्होंने 8 तारीख की शाम 5.30 बजे उसके अपहरण की रिपोर्ट पारोला पुलिस स्टेशन में दर्ज करवाई।

परिजनों को बताई आपबीती
अगले दिन बस स्टैंड पर घायल हाल में मिली युवती ने उसकी साथ हुई वारदात अपने मामा, मां और बड़ी बहन को बताई। उसने बताया कि टोली गांव के शिवानंद शालिक पवार दोस्ती के लिए उस पर दबाव बना रहा था।

लेकिन जब उसने मना कर दिया तो शिवानंदन शालिक पवार, पप्पू अशोक पाटिल, अशोक वालजी पाटिल 7 नवंबर को तीन बजे उसके घर पहुंचे और उसे जबरदस्ती उठा ले गए। वे पीड़िता को कसौदा गांव के पास एक अज्ञात स्थान पर ले गए और गैंगरेप किया।

पोस्टमार्टम के बाद होगी रेप की पुष्टि
फिलहाल, अभी पुलिस की ओर से रेप की पुष्टि नहीं की गई। पुलिस का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद ही यह स्पष्ट होगा कि यह गैंगरेप था या नहीं। यह भी जानकारी मिली है कि पुलिस एक आरोपी तक पहुंचने में कामयाब हो गई है। आज देर शाम पुलिस इस मामले में प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर खुलासा कर सकती है।

