महाराष्ट्र:मनसे प्रमुख राज ठाकरे ने मानी राज्यपाल की बात, बिजली के बढ़े बिल को लेकर शरद पवार से की बात

राज्यपाल कोश्यारी ने राज को इस समस्या को सुलझाने के शरद पवार से बात करने की सलाह दी थी।
  • एनसीपी चीफ शरद पवार ने उनकी और राज ठाकरे के बीच हुई बातचीत की पुष्टि की है
  • गुरुवार को ज्यादा बिजली बिल के मुद्दे को लेकर राज ने राज्यपाल से मुलाकात की थी

बिजली के बढ़े हुए बिल को लेकर महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना प्रमुख राज ठाकरे ने महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी की सलाह मानते हुए एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार से फोन पर बात की है। गुरुवार को ज्यादा बिजली बिल के मुद्दे को लेकर राज ने राज्यपाल से मुलाकात की थी। उन्होंने इस मुद्दे को लेकर महाराष्ट्र सरकार के उदासीन रवैए से राज्यपाल को अवगत कराया था।

जिसके बाद राज्यपाल कोश्यारी ने राज को इस समस्या को सुलझाने के शरद पवार से बात करने की सलाह दी थी। इस सलाह पर अमल करते हुए राज ने पवार से फोन पर बात कर ज्यादा बिजली बिल के मुद्दे को उठाया है। पवार ने इस बातचीत की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि फिलहाल मैं मुंबई से बाहर दौरे पर हूं, इसलिए राज से मुलाकात का कोई कार्यक्रम तय नहीं है।

शरद पवार से मुलाकात के मायने
महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे हैं, इसके बावजूद राज्यपाल ने राज ठाकरे को शरद पवार से मिलने की सलाह क्यों दी। इस बात को लेकर राजनीतिक हलकों में चर्चा है कि राज्यपाल जनता में यह संदेश देना चाहते हैं कि महाविकास अघाड़ी सरकार में शरद पवार ही आखिरी अथॉरिटी हैं।

हाल ही में शरद पवार ने राज्यपाल के 'कॉफी टेबल' बुक को लेकर एक तंज भरा पत्र लिखा था। वहीं विगत दिनों में भी कई मुद्दों को लेकर पवार ने राज्यपाल को घेरने की कोशिश की है। ऐसे में राज्यपाल ने भी पवार को सुपर सीएम बता कर एक तरह से निशाना साधने की कोशिश की है, ताकि जनता में यह संदेश जाए कि कहने को तो मुख्यमंत्री की कुर्सी पर उद्धव ठाकरे विराजमान हैं, लेकिन डिसीजन मेकर पवार ही हैं।

