फेक TRP केस:मुंबई पुलिस ने 1400 पन्नों की चार्जशीट पेश की, रिपब्लिक टीवी के अधिकारी समेत 12 आरोपी

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
इस कथित टीआरपी घोटाले का पर्दाफाश मुंबई पुलिस के कमिश्नर परमबीर सिंह ने कुछ दिनों पहले किया था।

कथित टेलीविजन रेटिंग पॉइंट (TRP) घोटाले की जांच कर रही मुंबई पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने मंगलवार को मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट में 1400 पन्नों की चार्जशीट पेश की। इसमें रिपब्लिक टीवी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम शर्मा समेत 12 आरोपियों के नाम हैं। चार्जशीट में ऑडिटर्स और फॉरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट समेत 140 लोगों को गवाह बनाया है। दो आरोपियों को भी सरकारी गवाह बनाने के लिए अर्जी दी गई है। पुलिस का कहना है कि आगे की जांच के बाद सप्लीमेंट्री चार्जशीट पेश की जाएगी।

कथित टीआरपी घोटाला पिछले महीने तब सामने आया था जब रेटिंग एजेंसी ‘ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल’ (बार्क) ने हंसा रिसर्च ग्रुप के जरिए यह शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी कि कुछ टेलीविजन चैनल रेटिंग के आंकड़ों में हेरफेर कर रहे हैं।

चैनलों को विज्ञापन TRP के आधार पर ही मिलते हैं। मुंबई पुलिस के आयुक्त परमबीर सिंह ने पिछले महीने दावा किया था कि रिपब्लिक टीवी और दो मराठी चैनल-बॉक्स सिनेमा और फक्त मराठी TRP के आंकड़ों में छेड़छाड़ कर रहे हैं। हालांकि, रिपब्लिक टीवी और दूसरे चैनलों ने इन आरोपों को गलत बताया था।

आरोपी चैनलों के मालिकों को पुलिस ने फरार आरोपी बताया
मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट में दाखिल आरोपपत्र में पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धारा 409, 420, 465, 468, 406, 120बी, 201, 204, 212 और 34 के तहत आरोप लगाए हैं। मामले में अब तक 12 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसमें रिपब्लिक टीवी के डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन हेड घनश्याम शर्मा भी शामिल हैं। पुलिस ने मामले में रिपब्लिक टीवी, न्यूज नेशन, फक्त मराठी, बॉक्स सिनेमा और वाऊ चैनलों के खिलाफ पैसे देकर फर्जी टीआरपी हासिल करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने इन चैनलों के संचालकों और मालिकों को भी फरार आरोपी बताया है।

पुलिस का दावा है कि मामले में पकड़े गए कई आरोपी चैनलों के अधिकारियों और जिन लोगों के घरों में टीआरपी मापने वाले बैरों मीटर लगे हैं, उन दोनों के साथ संपर्क में थे। आरोपियों ने चैनलों से पैसे लेकर खास चैनल देखने के लिए लोगों को पैसे बांटने की बात स्वीकार की है। फोन, लैपटॉप और बैंक खातों से इसके सबूत भी मिले हैं।

अर्णब के साथ चैट मुखर्जी ने की डिलीट
मामले की जांच से जुड़े एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि रिपब्लिक टीवी चैनल की सीओओ प्रिया मुखर्जी जांच में सहयोग नहीं कर रहीं हैं। पूछताछ के लिए उन्हें जब भी बुलाया गया वे अपना मोबाइल लेकर नहीं आईं इसके अलावा अर्णब के साथ हुई चैट भी उन्होंने डिलीट कर दिया है। इस चैट को हासिल करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। फिलहाल मुखर्जी ने गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए कर्नाटक हाईकोर्ट में अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी दे रखा है, जिसके चलते उनकी गिरफ्तारी पर रोक लगी हुई है। लेकिन पुलिस उन्हें मामले में फरार आरोपी बता रही है।

पुलिस ने मंगलवार को वाऊ चैनल के मालिक जयंतीलाल गडा और उनके बेटे अक्षय को पूछताछ के लिए तलब किया था लेकिन दोनों हाजिर नहीं हुए। गडा पेन इंडिया लिमिटेड नाम की फिल्म प्रोडक्शन कंपनी के भी मालिक हैं।

ईडी के साथ मतभेद नहीं
टीआरपी मामले की छानबीन कर रहे एपीआई सचिन वझे ने केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी ईडी द्वारा मामला दर्ज किए जाने पर कहा कि हमने ही उन्हें मामले से जुड़े दस्तावेज मुहैया कराए थे। हम ईडी को मामले से जुड़ी सारी जानकारियां मुहैया कराएंगे। दोनों जांच एजेंसियों के बीच मतभेद की खबरें गलत हैं। बता दें कि ईडी में मामले की शिकायत मुंबई पुलिस से करने वाले हंसा ग्रुप के डिप्टी जनरल मैनेजर नितिन देवकर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया है।

