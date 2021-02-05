पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा बदलाव:नाना पटोले को सौंपी गई प्रदेश कांग्रेस की कमान, 2018 में पीएम मोदी से नाराज हो छोड़ा था भाजपा का साथ

मुंबई19 मिनट पहले
नाना पटोले महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ इलाके के बड़े OBC नेता हैं-फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
कांग्रेस पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले को प्रदेश कांग्रेस की कमान सौंप दी गई है। इससे पहले राज्य के राजस्व मंत्री बाला साहब थोराट के पास प्रदेश कांग्रेस की कमान थी। शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस पार्टी ने उनके प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनने का आधिकारिक ऐलान किया।

इसलिए नाना पटोले को कांग्रेस ने चुना

नाना पटोले मुखरता से अपनी बात को रखने के लिए जाने जाते हैं। राज्य में शिवसेना, राकांपा और कांग्रेस की महाविकास अघाड़ी की सरकार है। कांग्रेस कई महीनों से एक ऐसा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष तलाश रही थी जो मुखर होकर सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे और राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार के सामने अपनी बात रख सके। पटोले इस कैटगरी में फिट बैठते हैं और शिवसेना-एनसीपी के नेता भी उनकी बात को सुनते हैं।​​​​​​​

नाना पटोले को राहुल गांधी की पहली पसंद माना जा रहा था।
कुछ दिन पहले राहुल गांधी से भी की थी मुलाकात

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पद की रेस में मंत्री सुनील केदार, पूर्व सांसद राजीव सातव और विजय वडेट्टीवार भी चल रहे थे। हालांकि, कुछ दिन पहले नाना पटोले और राहुल गांधी के बीच एक मुलाकात हुई थी। जिसके बाद उनके नाम को लेकर चर्चा शुरू हो गई थी। गुरुवार को इस्तीफे के बाद यह लगभग स्पष्ट गया था कि वे ही कांग्रेस के अगले प्रदेश अध्यक्ष होंगे।

गुरुवार को पटोले ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा दिया।
गुरुवार को अपने पद से दिया था इस्तीफा

इससे पहले गुरुवार को नाना पटोले ने विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था। विधानसभा के कर्मचारियों संग एक मीटिंग के बाद नाना पटोले ने उपाध्यक्ष नरहरि जिरवाल को अपना इस्तीफा सौंपा, जिसे कुछ ही देर में मंजूर कर लिया गया। इस्तीफा देने से पहले नाना पटोले ने मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे और उपमुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार से सह्याद्री गेस्ट हाउस में मुलाकात भी की थी।

पटोले ने किसानों के मुद्दे पर प्रधानमंत्री से नाराजगी व्यक्त करते हुए अपने पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था।
नाना पटोले पहले भाजपा में थे

साल 2018 दिसंबर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी एवं महाराष्ट्र के तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री देवेन्द्र फडणवीस पर किसानों के मुद्दों का समाधान करने में नाकाम रहने का आरोप लगाते हुए नाना पटोले ने भाजपा छोड़ दी थी। इसके बाद वह कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए थे। 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में उन्होंने नागपुर की भंडारा गोंदिया सीट से पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और एनसीपी के बड़े नेता प्रफुल्ल पटेल को करीब डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा वोटों से हराया और पहली बार सांसद बने।

नाना आम लोगों में बेहद पॉपुलर माने जाते हैं।
नाना पटोले का राजनीतिक करियर

  • नाना पटोले महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ इलाके के OBC नेता हैं।
  • पहला चुनाव निर्दलीय लड़े, बीजेपी से हारे।
  • फिर 1999 और 2004 में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार बने।
  • महाराष्ट्र में कांग्रेस से विपक्ष के नेता भी रहे हैं।
  • 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले BJP में शामिल।
  • भंडारा गोंदिया से 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव जीते।
  • 2014 में NCP के प्रफुल्ल पटेल को हराया।
  • 2018 में BJP छोड़कर फिर कांग्रेस में शामिल।
  • 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव: नितिन गडकरी से हारे।

बैलेट पेपर से चुनाव करवाने का दिया था निर्देश

एक अहम घटनाक्रम में बुधवार को स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने राज्य सरकार को बैलट पेपर पर स्थानीय निकाय और विधानसभा चुनाव कराने को लेकर कानून बनाने का निर्देश दिया था। पटोले ने इस संबंध में नागपुर से प्रदीप उके की याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद निर्देश दिए। स्पीकर नाना पटोले ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के विधान भवन में इस मुद्दे पर चर्चा के लिए एक बैठक बुलाई थी। राज्य के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी, महाराष्ट्र विधायिका के शीर्ष अधिकारी और अमित देशमुख जैसे मंत्री भी बैठक में शामिल हुए थे।

नाना पटोले ने कहा था कि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक वोटिंग मशीनों (ईवीएम) के आने के बाद से ढेरों शिकायतें आई हैं। अनुच्छेद 328 के अनुसार राज्य सरकार के पास इस संबंध में कानून बनाने के लिए अलग-अलग अधिकार हैं। जब ईवीएम लाया गया था तब ऐसा कोई प्रावधान नहीं था। यह कहा गया कि 'केवल' ईवीएम का उपयोग किया जाना चाहिए और मतपत्रों का उपयोग नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

