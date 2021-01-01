पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहानी बापू के हत्यारे की:फांसी से पहले नाथूराम गोडसे ने लिखी थी वसीयत, आज भी अधूरी है यह अंतिम इच्छा

पुणे19 मिनट पहले
फांसी पर लटकाने से ठीक 1 दिन पहले 14-11-1949 को जेल में बैठकर गोडसे ने अपनी वसीयत लिखी थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि है। इस मौके पर हम आपको उनके हत्यारे और पुणे में कभी टेलरिंग का काम करने वाले नाथूराम गोडसे की अंतिम वसीयत के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं। गोडसे की अंतिम इच्छा आज भी अधूरी है, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी राख सिंधु नदी में विसर्जित करने की बात कही थी।

नाथूराम की वसीहत।
'गांधी, वध और मैं' नाम की किताब में प्रकाशित है यह वसीहत
यह वसीयत (पत्र) गोडसे ने 14-11-1949 यानी अपनी फांसी से ठीक एक दिन पहले अपने छोटे भाई दत्तात्रेय विनायक गोडसे के नाम जेल से लिखा था। उनके भाई गोपाल गोडसे ने इसे अपनी किताब 'गांधी, वध और मैं' ने इसे प्रकाशित किया है। इस पत्र में नाथूराम गोडसे ने अपने बीमा के पैसों को भाई दत्तात्रेय गोडसे, उनकी पत्नी और उनके दूसरे भाई की पत्नी को देने को कहा था। साथ ही, अंतिम संस्कार का सारा अधिकार भी दत्तात्रेय गोडसे को दिया था। गोडसे ने अपनी अस्थियों को सिंधु नदी में प्रवाहित करने की बात भी लिखी है। वसीयत में नाथूराम गोडसे का नाम सबसे नीचे लिखा हुआ है।

पुणे के शिवाजी नगर में बिल्डर के ऑफिस में आज भी नाथूराम की अस्थियां रखी हैं।
यहां आज भी रखी है गोडसे की अस्थियां
पुणे के शिवाजी नगर के अजिंक्य डेवलपर्स के ऑफिस में आज भी कांच के एक केस में नाथूराम की अस्थियां संभाल कर रखी गई हैं। यहीं पर गोडसे के कुछ कपड़े और हाथ से लिखे नोट्स भी रखे गए हैं। गोडसे से जुड़ी यह निशानियां शिवाजी नगर इलाके में बने जिस कमरे में रखी हैं वह अजिंक्य डेवलपर्स का दफ्तर है। नाथूराम गोडसे के भाई गोपाल गोडसे के पोते अजिंक्य गोडसे ने बताया कि, "इन अस्थियों का विसर्जन सिंधु नदी में ही होगा और तभी होगा जब उनका अखंड भारत का सपना पूरा हो जाएगा।" अजिंक्य ने बताया,"मेरे दादाजी की अंतिम इच्छा यही थी, इसमें कई पीढ़ियां लग सकती है, लेकिन मुझे उम्मीद है कि वह एक दिन जरूर पूरी होगी।"

गोडसे की गिरफ्तारी के बाद अदालत में सुनवाई के दौरान की एक तस्वीर। लाल घेरे में नाथूराम गोडसे।
टेलरिंग का काम करता था नाथूराम
नाथूराम गोडसे अखबार दैनिक अग्रणी-जो बाद में हिंदू राष्ट्र हो गया के संपादक थे। अजिंक्य के मुताबिक, नाथूराम गोडसे संपादक से पहले एक टेलर था और वे आरएसएस की वर्दियां सिलने का काम करता था। इस कारण गिरफ्तारी के बाद उनका संबंध आरएसएस से भी जोड़ने का प्रयास किया गया था। उसके पास उस जमाने में एक कार भी हुआ करती थी।

