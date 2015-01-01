पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड में ड्रग्स:अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड से एनसीबी आज करेगी पूछताछ, अभिनेता को भी गुरुवार को पूछताछ के लिए किया गया है समन

मुंबई9 मिनट पहले
अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल और उनकी उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स के घर पर रेड के बाद एनसीबी ने दोनों को तलब किया है।

बॉलीवुड से जुड़े ड्रग्स केस में नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (NCB) आज अभिनेता अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स से पूछताछ करेगी। उन्हें सुबह 11 बजे एनसीबी ऑफिस में बुलाया गया है। इसी मामले में जांच एजेंसी ने अभिनेता रामपाल को पूछताछ के लिए गुरुवार (12 नवंबर) को समन किया है। जांच एजेंसी ने सोमवार को रामपाल के ड्राइवर को भी हिरासत में लेकर घंटों पूछताछ की थी। अभिनेता के घर सोमवार सुबह छापा मारा गया था। छापेमारी की कार्रवाई के दौरान अर्जुन के घर से लैपटॉप और कुछ मोबाइल फोन जांच के लिए जब्त किए गए थे।

NCB ने पिछले महीने गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स के भाई अगिसिलाओस को गिरफ्तार किया था। अगिसिलाओस के पास चरस और अल्प्राजोलम टैबलेट मिली थी। NCB ने उसे लोनावाला से गिरफ्तार किया था। उससे मिले सुरागों के आधार पर अब अर्जुन रामपाल के घर पर छापा मारा। दैनिक भास्कर ने 1 अक्टूबर को ही अर्जुन रामपाल के ड्रग्स कनेक्शन के बारे में बता दिया था।

पढ़ें, उस दिन की पूरी खबर जिसमें हमने एनसीबी अधिकारी के हवाले से बताया था कि शाहरुख खान के घर ड्रग्‍स लेकर जाते थे अर्जुन रामपाल...।

NCB ने ड्रग पैडलर्स की चेन ट्रैक की

जांच एजेंसी के मुताबिक अगिसिलाओस ड्रग्स सप्लाई करता था। बताया जा रहा है कि जांच एजेंसी ने उसकी सप्लाई चेन से जुड़े सबूत भी जुटाए हैं। इस चेन में शामिल दूसरे ड्रग पैडलर्स को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है। बता दें कि ड्रग्स के केस में अब तक रिया चक्रवर्ती समेत लगभग 26 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। रिया चक्रवर्ती को अक्टूबर के महीने में जमानत दे दी गई थी। उन्होंने 28 दिन न्यायिक हिरासत में गुजारे। रिया से पहले उनके भाई शोविक चक्रवर्ती को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वे अभी भी कस्टडी में हैं और उनकी बेल अर्जी एक बार फिर से खारिज कर दी गई है।

दीपिका की ड्रग्स चैट में भी अर्जुन रामपाल का नाम होने के कयास थे

दीपिका पादुकोण की ड्रग्स चैट का खुलासा होने पर NCB ने पिछले महीने उनसे भी पूछताछ की थी। दीपिका की चैट में A नाम के शख्स का जिक्र आया था। कयास लगाए गए कि A यानी अर्जुन रामपाल हो सकते हैं।

