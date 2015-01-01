पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोवा की राजनीति में नए समीकरण:शिवसेना विधायक केसरकर ने कहा-महाराष्ट्र जैसा चमत्कार गोवा में भी कर सकते हैं शरद पवार

मुंबई23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
केसरकर, जो गोवा के पणजी में शिवसेना के राज्य कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करने आए थे-फाइल फोटो।

महाराष्ट्र में शिवसेना के विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री दीपक केसरकर ने रविवार को कहा कि राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (राकांपा) सुप्रीमो शरद पवार गोवा में महाराष्ट्र विकास अघाड़ी गठबंधन प्रयोग को दोहराने के लिए कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी से बात कर सकते हैं।

केसरकर, जो गोवा के पणजी में शिवसेना के राज्य कार्यालय का उद्घाटन करने आए थे, ने ये भी कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी क्षेत्रीय पार्टियों को खत्म करना चाहती है, इसीलिए उसे महाराष्ट्र में रोकना जरूरी था।

गोवा में भी हो सकता है चमत्कार

केसरकर ने कहा, शरद पवार एक वरिष्ठ नेता हैं जिन्होंने महाराष्ट्र में गठबंधन बनाने की पहल की। अगर गोवा में इस तरह का गठबंधन बनता है और वोटों को विभाजित नहीं होने दिया जाता है (गैर-भाजपा दलों के बीच) तो गोवा में भी चमत्कार हो सकता है।

गोवा में महागठबंधन बनाना मुश्किल नहीं

पिछली महाराष्ट्र सरकार में वित्त राज्य मंत्री के रूप में काम कर चुके केसरकर ने कहा, मुझे उम्मीद है कि शरद पवार महाराष्ट्र के अनूठे प्रयोग को गोवा में दोहराने के लिए पहल करेंगे। पवार के राहुल और सोनिया गांधी से अच्छे संबंध हैं। मुझे नहीं लगता कि यह (महागठबंधन) बहुत मुश्किल होगा।

केसरकर ने कहा कि भाजपा क्षेत्रीय राजनीतिक दलों के साथ गठबंधन करके और फिर उन्हें खत्म कर क्षेत्रीय आकांक्षा से खिलवाड़ करती है। केसरकर ने कहा, गोवा में, महाराष्ट्रवादी गोमांतक पार्टी को भाजपा ने समाप्त कर दिया। अपने मतभेदों को दूर रखिए और एक नया इतिहास बनाइए।

