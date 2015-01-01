पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • New Rules In Maharashtra From Today People Of Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat And Goa Will Enter The State With Corona Negative Report

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महाराष्ट्र में आज से नए नियम:दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा के लोगों को देनी होगी कोरोना रिपोर्ट, निगेटिव होने पर ही राज्य में होगी एंट्री

मुंबईकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्य के सभी एयरपोर्ट और प्रमुख रेलवे स्टेशनों पर कोविड टेस्टिंग सेंटर तैयार किया जा रहे हैं। बिना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के किसी को आगे जाने नहीं दिया जाएगा।

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए आज से नए नियम लागू होने जा रहे हैं। राज्य में दिल्ली, एनसीआर, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा से आने वाले लोगों को बिना कोरोना निगेटिव रिपोर्ट के राज्य में एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। दो दिन पहले इसको लेकर SOP जारी की गई थी। मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने भी पिछले सप्ताह कहा था कि अगर कोरोना कंट्रोल नहीं हुआ, तो सुनामी आएगी।

महाराष्ट्र के सभी प्रमुख एयरपोर्ट और रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट चेक करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है गई। एयरपोर्ट पर आने वाले यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट का सैंपल पिछले 72 घंटों में लिया होना चाहिए। वहीं रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले यात्रियों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट का सेंपल 96 घंटे पुराना होना चाहिए। अगर कोई यह रिपोर्ट लेकर नहीं आता है तो मुंबई या संबंधित एयरपोर्ट पर उसे अपने अपने खर्च पर RT-PCR टेस्ट कराना होगा। इसी के साथ उसे अपने रुकने का पता दर्ज करवाना होगा।

आज से यह नियम प्लेन, ट्रेन और बस के यात्रियों पर लागू होंगे...

महाराष्ट्र के सभी प्रमुख एयरपोर्ट और रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट चेक करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है गई। एयरपोर्ट पर आने वाले यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट का सैंपल पिछले 72 घंटों में लिया होना चाहिए। वहीं रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले यात्रियों की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट का सेंपल 96 घंटे पुराना होना चाहिए। अगर कोई यह रिपोर्ट लेकर नहीं आता है तो मुंबई या संबंधित एयरपोर्ट पर उसे अपने अपने खर्च पर RT-PCR टेस्ट कराना होगा। इसी के साथ उसे अपने रुकने का पता दर्ज करवाना होगा।

प्लेन से आने वालों के लिए SOP

  • दिल्ली-NCR, गोवा, गुजरात और राजस्थान से आने वाले यात्रियों को RT-PCR की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लेकर आना होगा। रिपोर्ट बोर्डिंग एयरपोर्ट पर चेक होगी। रिपोर्ट का सैंपल पिछले 72 घंटों में लिया होना चाहिए।
  • अगर टेस्ट की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट नहीं है तो मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर अपने खर्च पर RT-PCR टेस्ट कराना होगा। सभी एयरपोर्ट पर कोविड टेस्टिंग केंद्रों की व्यवस्था होगी और यात्रियों को परीक्षण के लिए पैसे देने होंगे।
  • जिन यात्रियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आती है, उनसे संपर्क किया जाएगा और मौजूदा प्रोटोकॉल के अनुसार इलाज किया जाएगा।
  • संबंधित नगर आयुक्त उसी के लिए नोडल अधिकारी होंगे और यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि उपरोक्त निर्देशों का सख्ती से पालन किया जाए।

ट्रेन से आने वालों के लिए नियम

  • दिल्ली NCR, गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र और गोवा से चलने वाले या वहां से गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों के सभी यात्रियों को RT-PCR निगेटिव रिपोर्ट लानी पड़ेगी।
  • महाराष्ट्र में घुसने से ज्यादा से ज्यादा 96 घंटे पहले सैंपल लिया होना चाहिए। जिनके पास निगेटिव RT-PCR रिपोर्ट नहीं होगी उनका उस स्टेशन पर लक्षण और बुखार की जांच की जाएगी, जिनमें लक्षण नहीं होंगे उन्हें जाने दिया जाएगा।
  • वहीं जिनमें लक्षण होंगे उन्हें अलग करके एंटीजन टेस्ट किया जाएगा, एंटीजन टेस्ट निगेटिव आने पर घर जाने दिया जाएगा। वहीं जो टेस्ट नहीं कराएंगे या पॉजिटिव आएंगे उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा। जहां अपने खर्च पर इलाज कराना होगा।

रोड के जरिए महाराष्ट्र में आने वालों को लेकर नियम

  • सीमावर्ती जिलों में दिल्ली एनसीआर, राजस्थान, गुजरात और गोवा से आने वाले यात्रियों का राज्य की सीमा पर लक्षण और बुखार की जांच होगी।
  • जिनमें लक्षण नहीं होंगे उन्हें गंतव्य तक जाने दिया जाएगा। जिनमें लक्षण होंगे उन्हें वापस घर लौटने का विकल्प दिया जाएगा। जो लक्षणों के बाद भी अंदर आना चाहते हैं उन्हें एंटीजन टेस्ट कराना होगा। निगेटिव आने पर आगे जाने दिया जाएगा।
  • वहीं जो टेस्ट नहीं कराएंगे या पॉजिटिव आएंगे उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा, जहां अपने खर्च पर इलाज कराना होगा।

क्यों लिया गया फैसला?

दरअसल, दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने के बाद पिछले कुछ दिनों से मुंबई में भी रोजाना मिलने वाले कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस में उछाल आया है। जिससे चिंतित राज्य सरकार संक्रमण की चेन तोड़ने के लिए दिल्ली और मुंबई के बीच विमान और ट्रेन सेवा बंद करने पर विचार कर रही थी। बीते गुरुवार को मुंबई में हुई मीटिंग में मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने इस प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी भी दे दी थी।

राज्य में 83 हजार एक्टिव केस
महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 5,439 नए मामले रिपोर्ट हुए और 30 लोगों की मौत हुई है। कुल केस 17,89,800 हो गई हैं। राज्य में अब तक 46,683 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि, अच्छी बात यह है कि अब तक 16,58,879 मरीज ठीक होकर अपने घर भी जा चुके हैं। अब राज्य में 83,221 एक्टिव केस ही बचे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें