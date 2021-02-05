पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेटिंग के नाम पर चोरी:पुणे में डेटिंग ऐप के सहारे महिला ने 16 युवकों को लूटा, मिलने के दौरान बेहोश कर पूरे घर पर कर देती थी हाथ साफ

पुणेएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस को संदेह है कि महिला ने कई अन्य लोगों को भी अपना शिकार बनाया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
पुणे में एक पॉपुलर डेटिंग ऐप के सहारे एक लड़की ने एक-दो नहीं बल्कि 16 लोगों को अपना शिकार बनाया। उसने पहले सभी से दोस्ती की और फिर उनके घर जाकर उन्हें बेहोशी वाला ड्रिंक पिलाया और घर में रखा सारा कीमती सामना गायब कर लिया। पुलिस जांच में सामने आया है कि महिला ने 'नेट फ्लिक्स' में एक सीरीज को देख इस तरह के क्राइम का आइडिया आया था।

एक कंप्लेंट पर पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच यूनिट 4 ने इस मामले में जांच शुरू की और महिला को अरेस्ट किया। महिला की पहचान सयाली उर्फ शिखा देवेंद्र काले(27) के रूप में हुई है। महिला ने जिन युवकों को अपना शिकार बनाया वे पुणे और पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ जिले के रहने वाले थे।

पुलिस ने महिला के पास से 15 लाख रुपए का माल बरामद किया है।
एक ऑनलाइन कंप्लेंट के बाद पुलिस ने अरेस्ट किया

पुलिस कमिश्नर कृष्ण प्रकाश ने बुधवार को बताया,'सयाली नाम की महिला डेटिंग ऐप के जरिये लोगों को ठगती थी। इस मामले में कुछ युवकों ने बिना अपना नाम जाहिर किए ऑनलाइन कंप्लेंट दर्ज करवाई थी। यह 'टिंडर' और 'बंबल बी' नाम के डेटिंग ऐप के जरिये युवाओं से दोस्ती करती थी और लड़कों से उनके घरों में जाकर मुलाकात करती थी। इसी दौरान वे बेहोशी वाली ड्रिंक पिलाकर लड़कों को बेहोश कर उनके घर में रखा कीमती सामान, मोबाइल, ज्वैलरी और पैसे लेकर गायब हो जाती थी।'

महिला पहले एक नामचीन कंपनी में काम करती थी, लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से उसकी नौकरी चली गई।
बेहोश करने के लिए इस दावा का इस्तेमाल करती थी
पुलिस कमिश्नर कृष्ण प्रकाश ने बताया कि आरोपी की मां अक्सर बीमार रहती थीं और डॉक्टर्स ने उन्हें सुलाने के लिए अल्प्राजोम नाम की दावा दी थी। यह दवा बिना प्रिस्क्रिप्शन के बाजार में नहीं मिलती है, इसलिए महिला अपनी मां की दावा का परचा दिखाकर मेडिकल स्टोर से इसे खरीदती थी। इसके पास से कुछ दवाइयां भी बरामद हुईं हैं।

महिला ने दो डेटिंग ऐप के जरिए एक साल में 16 लोगों को अपना शिकार बनाया था।
चोरी के बाद मोबाइल से ऐप कर देती थी डिलीट

कृष्ण प्रकाश ने आगे यह भी बताया कि उसने खुद को लेस्बियन बताते हुए कुछ लड़कियों को भी अपना शिकार बनाया था। बेहोश करने के बाद महिला पीड़ितों के मोबाइल फोन से ऐप डिलीट कर देती थी, ताकि उसे पकड़ा नहीं जा सके। कई मामलों में महिला ने मोबाइल फोन तोड़ कर कचरे में फेंक दिया था।

वह नशे की गोली ड्रिंक्स में मिलकर लोगों को बेहोश करती थी।
फेक अकाउंट बनाकर पुलिस ने महिला को किया अरेस्ट

पुलिस ने महिला को पकड़ने के लिए कई फेक अकाउंट तैयार किए और एक के जाल में वह फंस गई। उस डमी बॉयफ्रेंड से महिला मिलने के लिए उसके घर पहुंची और जैसे ही वह ड्रिंक पिलाने का प्रयास कर रही थी, पुलिस की एक टीम ने छापा मारा और महिला को अरेस्ट किया। महिला के पास से 15 लाख रुपए का माल जब्त हुआ है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, महिला ने कई लड़कियों को भी अपना शिकार बनाया है।
लॉकडाउन की वजह से चली गई थी नौकरी

गिरफ्तारी के बाद सयाली काले ने बताया,'पिछले साल तक वह एक कॉल सेंटर में काम करती थी, लेकिन लॉकडाउन की वजह से उसकी नौकरी चली गई और परिवार का पेट पालने के लिए उसने उसने यह तारीख खोजा। सयाली के परिवार में उसकी मां और एक भाई है। पिता की कुछ समय पहले मौत हो चुकी है। पुलिस को संदेह है कि महिला ने कई अन्य लोगों को भी अपना शिकार बनाया है, लेकिन शर्म की वजह से कइयों ने रिपोर्ट नहीं की है।

