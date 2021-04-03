पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Maharashtra
  Opening Pants Zip Not Sexual Assault; Jane Sadavarte National Bravery Award Winner Writes To Supreme Court

फैसले का विरोध:जज ने कहा था- पेंट की जिप खोलना POCSO एक्ट के तहत यौन उत्पीड़न नहीं, उन्हें पद से हटाने के लिए 13 साल की बच्ची ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट को लिखा पत्र

मुंबई
  • कॉपी लिंक
13 वर्षीय राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता जेन सदावर्ते, बाल अधिकारों के लिए काम करने वाले एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
13 वर्षीय राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता जेन सदावर्ते, बाल अधिकारों के लिए काम करने वाले एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी हैं।

आठवीं कक्षा की छात्र और राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता जेन सदावर्ते ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक लैटर पिटीशन दायर कर न्यायमूर्ति पुष्पा गनेदीवाला को न्यायाधीश के पद से हटाने की मांग की है। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट की नागपुर पीठ की न्यायाधीश जस्टिस गनेदीवाला ने कुछ दिन पहले 12 साल की बच्ची से छेड़छाड़ के मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान कहा था कि नाबालिग बच्ची का हाथ पकड़ना और पेंट की जिप खोलना 'पॉक्सो एक्ट' के तहत यौन उत्पीड़न के दायरे में नहीं आता।

13 वर्षीय राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार विजेता जेन सदावर्ते, बाल अधिकारों के लिए काम करने वाले एक सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता भी हैं। वे छुट्टियों के दिनों में बच्चों के लिए पौष्टिक मध्याह्न भोजन, ट्रांसजेंडर के लिए आरक्षण की मांग जैसे कई मुद्दों को उठा चुके हैं।

लैटर पिटीशन में जेन ने यह लिखा

  • जेन ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे, जस्टिस डीवाई चंद्रचूड़ और बॉम्बे हाई कोर्ट के चीफ जस्टिस को लिखे लेटर में कहा है कि हाई कोर्ट की जस्टिस पुष्पा ने जो दोनों फैसले दिए हैं वह विवादित है । लेटर में कहा गया है कि वह बेहद बेचैनी में ये लेटर लिख रही है।
  • जो फैसले हैं वह अनुच्छेद-21 के तहत मिले मौलिक अधिकार के विपरीत है। ऐसे में गुहार लगाई जाती है कि सत्य के हित में यही ठीक होगा कि उन्हें जूडिशियल सिस्टम का पार्ट न रखा जाए। लेटर में कहा गया है कि जस्टिस को न तो हाई कोर्ट का जज रखा जाए और ही जिला जज के तौर पर रखा जाए।
  • उन्हें न्यायिक तंत्र में न रखा जाए। कैसे कोई हम जैसा आम आदमी कैसे न्यायालय पर विश्वास करेगा जब इस तरह के फैसले दिए जाएंगे। मेरी न्यायालय के प्रति गहरी आस्था है। इस तरह के किसी फैसले को रोकने और देश व न्यायालय को प्रोटेक्ट करने के लिए आपको आदेश पारित करना चाहिए।

जस्टिस पुष्पा के इस फैसले के खिलाफ जेन ने लिखा पत्र
जस्टिस पुष्पा गनेडीवाला ने एक क्रिमिनल मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए कहा था कि POCSO एक्ट के तहत बच्ची का हाथ पकड़ना और पेंट की जिप खोलना यौन शोषण की परिभाषा में नहीं आएगा। उनका मानना था कि ये IPC की धारा 354A (i) के तहत यौन उत्पीड़न के दायरे में आता है। इस केस में एक 50 साल के व्यक्ति को 5 साल की बच्ची के साथ मोलेस्टिंग के लिए दोषी पाया गया है। चूंकि, इस केस में 12 साल से कम उम्र की बच्ची के खिलाफ अपराध किया गया था, तो सेशन कोर्ट ने इसे POSCO की धारा 10 के तहत "aggravated sexual assault" के दायरे में रखा था। इसमें 25 हजार जुर्माना और 5 साल की जेल की सजा का प्रावधान है। ये शिकायत लड़की की मां ने दर्ज कराई थी, जिन्होंने बताया कि आरोपी के पेंट की जिप खुली थी और वो लड़की का हाथ अपने हाथ में पकड़े था।

जेन ने बचाई थी 17 लोगों की जान
जनवरी 2020 में जेन को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद द्वारा राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार दिया गया था। जेन (उस समय 10 साल की थीं) ने अपने चतुराई और साहस से 17 लोगों की जान आग से बचाई थी। 21 अगस्त 2018 को परेल इलाके में स्थित क्रिस्टल टावर की 13वीं मंजिल पर आग लग गयी थी, उसी इमारत में 10 साल की बच्ची जेन सदावर्ते भी रहती हैं। आग लगने के बाद एक अपार्टमेंट में फंसे 17 लोगों को धुंए से बचाने के लिए कॉटन का गीला कपड़ा चेहरे पर बांधने को कहा था, ताकि कार्बन को भीतर जाने से रोका जा सके और लोग साफ हवा के जरिए आसानी से सांस ले सकें। ऐसा करना के बाद लोगों का दम घुटना बंद हो गया और वह बाहर निकल सके। जेन ने स्कूल में हादसों से निपटने का सबक सीखा था। इस आग के कारण 4 लोगों की मौत हो गयी थी और 18 लोग घायल हो गए थे।

