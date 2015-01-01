पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अश्लील वीडियो शूट पड़ा भारी:पूनम पांडे गोवा में हुईं अरेस्ट, सेमी न्यूड होकर सरकारी संपत्ति में बनवा रहीं थी वीडियो; मौके पर मौजूद दो पुलिसकर्मी भी हुए सस्पेंड

गोवा39 मिनट पहले
एक्ट्रेस को कानकोना पुलिस ने अगुआड़ा के एक रेसॉर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

गोवा पुलिस ने गुरुवार को कानकोना में चपोली बांध स्थल पर अश्लील वीडियो शूट करवाने के आरोप में एक्ट्रेस पूनम पांडे को गिरफ्तार किया है। कुछ देर में उन्हें स्थानीय अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। वीडियो की शूटिंग के दौरान पूनम पांडे के पास खड़े दो पुलिसकर्मियों को भी निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक, एक्ट्रेस को कानकोना पुलिस ने अगुआड़ा के एक रिसॉर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अश्लील फोटो शूट करने वाले एक अज्ञात शख्स पर भी इस मामले में केस दर्ज है।

यह प्राथमिकी स्थानीय विपक्षी पार्टी गोवा फॉरवर्ड के एक शिकायत पर की गई थी, जिसमें आरोप लगाया गया है कि पांडेय ने गोवा सरकार के जल संसाधन विभाग के स्वामित्व वाली संपत्ति में अश्लील वीडियो शूट कराया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक (दक्षिण गोवा) पंकज सिंह के अनुसार, अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता की धारा 294 (अश्लीलता) के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

पूनम पांडे के खिलाफ दी तहरीर में यह है आरोप

पूनम पांडे पर आरोप है कि वे गोवा के चापोली डैम पर एक अश्लील वीडियो शूट कर रही थीं। पूनम के खिलाफ दी शिकायत में कहा गया है, 'हम आपका ध्‍यान एक्ट्रेस पूनम पांडे वाले कथित पोर्न वीडियो की ओर दिलाना चाहते हैं जो राज्‍य में सोशल मीडिया में चल रहा है। यह वीडियो एक तरह से गोवा की महिलाओं पर 'हमला' है और इससे राज्‍य की छवि धूमिल हुई है। इस पोर्न वीडियो की शूटिंग कानाकोना में चापोली डैम में की गई है, यह अपनी संस्‍कृति के लिए मशहूर कानाकोना के लोगों के लिए बड़े झटके की तरह है।'

शिकायत में आगे कहा गया है, 'हम हैरान है कि किस तरह इस वीडियो को सरकारी संपत्ति में शूट किया गया और किसकी इजाजत से? इस बारे में जांच किए जाने और दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जरूरत है। आमतौर पर मुख्‍यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत की अगुवाई वाली इंटरटेनमेंट सोसाइटी ऑफ गोवा शूटिंग क लिए इजाजत देती है। चापोली डेम, जल संसाधन विभाग की संपत्ति है जिसके मंत्री फिलिप नेरी रॉड्रिग्‍स हैं। मुख्‍यमंत्री सावंत, जल संसाधन मंत्री और पूनम पांडे को गोवा की छवि को धूमिल करने का दोषी ठहराया जाना चाहिए।'

हनीमून के दौरान पति पर लगाया था पिटाई का आरोप

इससे पहले गोवा में पूनम पांडे तब सुर्खियों में आ गई थीं, जब हनीमून के दौरान दोनों के बीच हुई लड़ाई झगड़े के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने अपने पति सैम बॉम्बे के खिलाफ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया था, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सैम को हिरासत में लिया था। हालांकि, कुछ दिनों के बाद पूनम और सैम बॉम्बे के बीच समझौता हो गया था। सैम के साथ अपने रिश्ते पर बोलते हुए पूनम ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कहा था कि हम एक बार फिर साथ में हैं।

