  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  Poster Pasted On The Road In Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, Sambit Patra Asked The Maharashtra Government What Is Happening In Your Rule?

फ़्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ:मुंबई के भिंडी बाजार में सड़क पर चिपकाए गए पोस्टर, संबित पात्रा ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार से पूछा-ये आपके राज में क्या हो रहा है?

मुंबई6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुंबई के भिंडी बाजार में यह पोस्टर किसने लगाएं हैं यह अभी क्लियर नहीं हुआ है। संबित पात्रा ने इसका वीडियो शेयर कर उद्धव सरकार पर निशाना साधा है।

फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति इमानुएल मैक्रों द्वारा पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब के विवादित कार्टून दिखाने के फैसले का बचाव करने और इस्लाम के बारे में आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करने से नाराज लोगों ने मुंबई के भिंडी बाजार में अनूठे ढंग से विरोध दर्ज करवाया है। यहां की मुख्य सड़क पर राष्ट्रपति इमानुएल मैक्रों के 100 से ज्यादा पोस्टर चिपकाएं गए हैं। जिसपर से गाड़ियां गुजर रही हैं। इस घटना का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में शेयर कर संबित पात्रा ने सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे पर निशाना साधा है।

जो वीडियो सामने आया है उसमें सड़क पर लाइन से पोस्टर चिपके हुए हैं और गाड़ियां उसके ऊपर से गुजर रही हैं। इस वीडियो को ट्विटर पर पोस्ट कर संबित पात्रा ने लिखा...

भोपाल में भी हुआ इसी तरह का प्रदर्शन

इसी तरह का पोस्टर प्रदर्शन भोपाल की सड़कों पर भी गुरुवार को देखने मिला। यहां के इकबाल मैदान में कई हजार लोगों ने जमा होकर फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। जिसके बाद भीड़ जुटाने वाले मध्य विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विधायक आरिफ मसूद और उनके 2000 से अधिक समर्थकों के खिलाफ पुलिस ने कलेक्टर आदेश के उल्लंघन का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

