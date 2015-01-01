पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ईमानदारी की मिसाल:सफाईकर्मी को कचरे में मिला आभूषणों से भरा बैग, असली मालकिन को खोज लौटाया

पुणे12 मिनट पहले
बैग की असली मालकिन खोज सफाईकर्मी ने आभूषण उन्हें लौटाए।

पिंपरी चिंचवड़ में कचरे के ढेर की सफाई के दौरान एक सफाईकर्मी को सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों से भरा बैग मिला। कर्मचारी ने ईमानदारी दिखाते हुए उस बैग को इसकी असली मालकिन तक पहुंचा दिया। सोशल मीडिया में इस शख्स की तारीफ हो रही है।

रविवार दोपहर पिंपरी चिंचवड़ के मोहसी डंपिंग ग्राउंड पर सफाई का काम चल रहा था। इसी दौरान हेमंत लखन नाम के कर्मचारी को एक बैग मिला। हेमंत ने जैसे ही बैग खोला उसकी आंखें फटी रह गईं। बैग में लाखों सोने के आभूषण थे। उसमें एक चेन और कुछ अंगूठियां थीं। संयोग यह था कि बैग में एक पता लिखा हुआ पर्चा भी रखा था। लखन ने ईमानदारी की मिसाल कायम करते हुए अपने वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों को इसके बारे में बताया और महिला से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया।

गलती से कचरे में फेंका था बैग

कुछ घंटे के प्रयास के बाद महिला को खोज लिया गया। महिला को जैसे ही पता चला कि उन्होंने गलती से आभूषण वाला बैग कचरे में फेंक दिया था, तो उनके पैरों तले से जमीन खिसक गई। महिला बिना वक्त गवाएं डंपिंग ग्राउंड पहुंची और पहचान बता हेमंत लखन से अपना बैग लिया। महिला ने बताया कि एक दिन पहले वह गांव से लौटी थी। घर की सफाई के दौरान उन्हें एक पुराना बैग मिला। महिला ने उसे खाली समझ कूड़े में फेंक दिया था।

डंपिंग ग्राउंड की सफाई के दौरान मिला यह बैग।
बहू के लिए बनवाए थे आभूषण
बैग मिलते ही महिला अपने आंसू नहीं रोक सकी। उसने हेमंत का शुक्रिया अदा किया। महिला ने बताया कि उन्होंने यह आभूषण अपनी बहू के लिए बनवाए थे। बैग लौटाने वाले हेमंत लखन ने कहा कि 'मिडिल क्लास परिवार किस तरफ पाई-पाई जोड़कर सोना खरीदता है। महिला की पर्स उन्हें लौटाकर मन को संतुष्टि मिली।'

