पुणे का मामला:सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर पति का आरोप- ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ मिलकर नपुंसक बनाना चाहती थी पत्नी, तलाक के लिए रची साजिश

पुणे41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मालवाडी पुलिस स्टेशन की एक टीम इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

शहर के मालवाडी पुलिस स्टेशन में एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी और उसके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के खिलाफ उसे नपुंसक बनाने का आरोप लगाते हुए केस दर्ज करवाया है। पीड़ित एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है। 27 साल के इंजीनियर ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में कहा है कि इसी साल मार्च में उसकी शादी हुई थी। उसकी पत्नी (25) भी एक इंजीनियर है। शादी के बाद लॉकडाउन लग गया और वे हनीमून पर नहीं जा सके।

लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद दोनों 18 अक्टूबर को महाबलेश्वर पहुंचे और वहां एक होटल में रुके। इसी होटल में पत्नी का ब्वाॅयफ्रेंड (22) भी रुका हुआ था। उसने पीड़ित से दोस्ती कर ली और तीनों ने दो दिन तक होटल में खूब एन्जॉय किया।

ऐसे पीड़ित के घर रहने लगा आरोपी
होटल में ड्रिंक करने के दौरान पत्नी के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने पीड़ित को बताया कि वह भी वारजे इलाके में ही रहता है। लॉकडाउन में उसकी नौकरी चली गई है। वह अब किराया देने की स्थिति में भी नहीं है। उसने इंजीनियर से पूछा कि क्या वह उसके घर में रह सकता है? संदेह के बावजूद पीड़ित ने उसे अपने घर में रहने की मंजूरी दी। महाबलेश्वर से लौटने के बाद वह आरोपी ब्वाॅयफ्रेंड इंजीनियर के घर शिफ्ट हो गया।

ऐसे हुआ पत्नी के अफेयर का खुलासा
पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसने दो दिन पहले आरोपी से उसका फोन एक कॉल करने का मांगा तो उसके उसकी पत्नी की एक पुरानी संदिग्ध तस्वीर नजर आई। उसने मोबाइल के मैसेज देखे तो हैरान हो गया। मैसेज में दोनों उसका प्राइवेट पार्ट की नस काटकर उसे नपुसंक बना देने की बात कर रहे थे। इसके बाद इंजीनियर के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई। मैसेज में आगे लिखा था कि नपुंसकता को आधार बना कर वे अदालत में आसानी से तलाक ले सकती है।

कई साल से पत्नी को जानता था आरोपी
पीड़ित इंजीनियर ने बताया कि इसके बाद वह पुलिस स्टेशन पहुंचा और केस दर्ज करवाया। पीड़ित ने पुलिस को पत्नी के मैसेज के स्क्रीनशॉट भी दे दिए हैं। पुलिस ने बताया कि इंजीनियर की पत्नी का कई साल से आरोपी संग अफेयर चल रहा था, लेकिन अलग कास्ट के होने के कारण दोनों की शादी नहीं हो सकी।

