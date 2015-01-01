पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Maharashtra
  • Pune Traffic Police Constable Bribe CCTV Video Footage | Woman Traffic Police Constable Caught On Camera Taking Bribe

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भ्रष्टाचार से नहीं कोरोना से डर:बीच सड़क पर रिश्वत लेते कैमरे में कैद हुई महिला ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल, संक्रमण से बचने के लिए नोट को नहीं लगाया हाथ

पुणे25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुणे से सटे पिंपरी चिंचवाड़ में एक महिला ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल गाड़ी छोड़ने के नाम पर घूस लेते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुई है। खास यह है कि नोट से कोरोना होने के खतरे को देखते हुए महिला ने पैसे अपने हाथ में नहीं लिए बल्कि नियम तोड़ने वाली लड़की से इसे अपने पेंट की पिछली जेब में डलवाया। घटना का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद महिला कांस्टेबल को सस्पेंड कर जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

बुधवार सुबह की यह घटना शहर के पिंपरी के शगुन चौक की है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि लाल रंग की स्कूटी पर एक महिला बैठी है, जबकि उसके पास एक लड़की खड़ी है। इस दौरान उनके बीच कुछ बाते होती हैं। लड़की अपने जेब से कुछ पैसे निकालकर महिला पुलिसकर्मी के पिछले जेब में डाल देती है। खास यह है कि जिस जगह यह घटना हुई एक अधिकारी और तीन ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल भी मौजूद थे, इसके बावजूद महिला ट्रैफिककर्मी ने बिना डरे इसे अंजाम दिया।

बयान से बच रहे आलाधिकारी
वीडियो सामने आने के बावजूद डिपार्टमेंट से जुड़ा मामला होने की वजह से आलाधिकारी इसपर कुछ भी बोलने से बच रहे हैं। हालांकि, सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस मामले में इंटरनल जांच का आदेश दे दिया गया है। जांच में सामने आया है कि स्कूटी से जा रही मां-बेटी ने हेलमेट नहीं पहना था और जुर्माना से बचने के लिए उन्होंने यह घूस दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें