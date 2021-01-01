पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Maharashtra
  Republic Day In Maharashtra: Governor At Shivaji Park, CM Thackeray At Varsha Bungalow And Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Hoisted The Flag In Pune

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल ने शिवाजी पार्क में, वर्षा बंगले पर CM ठाकरे और पुणे में डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार ने किया ध्वजारोहण

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ आधिकारिक 'वर्षा' बंगले पर ध्वजारोहण किया।
सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे ने अपनी पत्नी के साथ आधिकारिक 'वर्षा' बंगले पर ध्वजारोहण किया।

गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर मुंबई के शिवाजी पार्क मैदान में राज्यपाल भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने तिरंगा फहराकर राज्य की जनता को संबोधित किया। इस मौके पर महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे भी यहां मौजूद थे। सीएम ठाकरे ने भी अपने आधिकारिक निवास स्थल यानी वर्षा बंगले में ध्वजारोहण किया। इस मौके पर उनकी पत्नी रश्मि ठाकरे भी यहां मौजूद थीं। वर्षा बंगले पर सीएम ठाकरे ने पुलिस स्क्वाड की सलामी भी ली है। डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार आज पुणे में हैं और उन्होंने शिवाजी नगर के पुलिस मुख्यालय में झंडा वंदन किया।

शिवाजी पार्क में CM उद्धव ठाकरे ने 103 साल पुराने एक स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, सत्यबोध सिंगित से भी मुलाकात की है।
शिवाजी पार्क में CM उद्धव ठाकरे ने 103 साल पुराने एक स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, सत्यबोध सिंगित से भी मुलाकात की है।

स्वागत कक्ष का भी किया गया उद्घाटन
शिवाजी पार्क में हुए समारोह के बाद मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा साइबर पुलिस थाने का उद्घाटन किया गया था। यहीं से सीएम ने ऑनलाइन माध्यम से राज्य के 94 पुलिस स्टेशनों में स्वागत कक्ष का भी उद्घाटन किया। इस अवसर पर गृह मंत्री अनिल देशमुख, मुंबई शहर के पालकमंत्री असलम शेख, पर्यटन मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे, राज्य मंत्री सतेज पाटिल, सांसद अरविंद सावंत, विधायक मंगल प्रभात लोढ़ा और पुलिस आयुक्त परम बीर सिंह उपस्थित थे।

शिवाजी पार्क में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल।
शिवाजी पार्क में जनता को संबोधित करते हुए महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल।

किसानों के लिए राज्यपाल को अपना कार्यकम बदलना चाहिए था
डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार ने पुणे के शिवाजीनगर पुलिस मुख्यालय पर ध्वजारोहण किया। ध्वजारोहण के बाद राज्यपाल द्वारा किसानों से न मिलने के सवाल पर अजित पवार ने कहा, 'किसानों के लिए अगर राज्यपाल का गोवा जाने का पूर्व नियोजित कार्यक्रम था तो भी उसे बदला जा सकता था। मैं राज्यपाल के बारे में ज्यादा नहीं बोलूंगा।'

शिवाजी पार्क में पुलिस अधिकारियों की सलामी लेते हुए राज्यपाल।
शिवाजी पार्क में पुलिस अधिकारियों की सलामी लेते हुए राज्यपाल।

प्रोटेस्ट करने पर किसान नेता पर दर्ज हुआ केस
किसानों के समर्थन में बिना अनुमति के ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालने के आरोप में पूर्व सांसद और स्वाभिमानी शेतकारी संगठन के अध्यक्ष राजू शेट्टी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। इस पर मंगलवार को प्रतिक्रिया देते महाराष्ट्र के उप मुख्यमंत्री अजीत पवार ने कहा कि अगर आंदोलन के दौरान नियमों का पालन नहीं किया गया, तो पुलिस को उनके खिलाफ आरोप दर्ज करना होगा। चाहे वह सत्तापक्ष के लोग हो या विपक्ष के।

डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार पुणे के शिवाजी नगर पुलिस मुख्यालय में झंडा समारोह में शामिल हुए।
डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार पुणे के शिवाजी नगर पुलिस मुख्यालय में झंडा समारोह में शामिल हुए।
