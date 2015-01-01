पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल में अर्नब:फेक टीआरपी केस में रिपब्लिक ग्रुप के AVP को हिरासत में लिया, गोस्वामी की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई आज

मुंबई11 मिनट पहले
एक इंटीरियर डिजाइनर और उनकी मां को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में मुंबई पुलिस ने 4 नवंबर को अर्नब को गिरफ्तार किया था।
  • हाईकोर्ट ने सत्र अदालत को चार दिन में उनकी जमानत पर फैसला देने का निर्देश दिया है

फेक टीआरपी केस में मुंबई पुलिस ने रिपब्लिक टीवी के असिस्टेंट वाइज प्रेसिडेंट (AVP) घनश्याम को हिरासत में ले लिया है। मंगलवार सुबह उनके घर पर मुंबई पुलिस की टीम ने छापा मारा और उन्हें अपने साथ पूछताछ के लिए ले गई। वे रिपब्लिक ग्रुप के पहले कर्मचारी हैं, जिन्हें पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। मुंबई पुलिस इससे पहले घनश्याम से 30 घंटे से ज्यादा की पूछताछ कर चुकी है।

रिपब्लिक टीवी के एक न्यूज एंकर ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के प्रधान न्यायाधीश (सीजेआई) एसए बोबडे को पत्र लिखकर उनसे आग्रह किया है कि अर्नब गोस्वामी को तलोजा जेल में 'खतरनाक' अपराधियों एवं 'अंडरवर्ल्ड' के साथ रखे जाने के कदम का संज्ञान लिया जाए और उन्हें सुरक्षा मुहैया कराई जाए। बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने सोमवार को रिपब्लिक टीवी के एंकर अर्नब गोस्वामी को अंतरिम जमानत देने से इनकार कर दिया। गोस्वामी को मुंबई पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार करने के बाद 4 नवंबर को 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया था।

अर्नब की जमानत याचिका पर सत्र अदालत में सुनवाई
इससे पहले सोमवार को रिपब्लिक टीवी के प्रधान संपादक गोस्वामी एवं अन्य को सोमवार को बंबई उच्च न्यायालय ने एक इंटीरियर डिजाइनर को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के 2018 के एक मामले में अंतरिम जमानत देने से इंकार कर दिया। हालांकि, हाईकोर्ट ने उन्हें जमानत के लिए सत्र अदालत में जाने का निर्देश दिया। जिसके बाद अर्नब की ओर से जमनात के लिए सोमवार को ही एक पिटीशन दायर की गई थी। आज इसपर सुनवाई संभव है। हाईकोर्ट ने सत्र अदालत को चार दिन में उनकी जमानत पर फैसला देने का निर्देश दिया है।

उधर, कंगना रनौट ने एक और ट्वीट में लिखा, "ये सत्ताओं के ठेकेदार गरीबों का हक मार के जो बैठे हैं, बड़े विचार हैं। ये किस्मत के मारे हमसे पूछते हैं। ये इरादे हमारे, हम को इस लड़ाई से क्या हासिल होगा तानाशाहों, एक घर बनाया था, वह भी तुड़वा के बैठे हैं #WeWantArnabBack।"

