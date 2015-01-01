पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि बिल पर विवाद:संजय राउत ने कहा- मेरे पास ऐसा समाधान कि किसानों का प्रदर्शन सिर्फ 5 मिनट में हो जाएगा खत्म

मुंबई43 मिनट पहले
संजय राउत मुंबई में किसानों के दिनोंदिन बढ़ते प्रदर्शन के मुद्दे पर बोल रहे थे-फाइल फोटो।

दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों का समर्थन करते हुए शिवसेना सांसद और प्रवक्ता संजय राउत ने बुधवार को कहा कि उनके पास किसानों की समस्या को 5 मिनट में खत्म करने का उपाय है। तीन हफ्तों से जारी इन प्रदर्शनों के चलते दिल्ली से जुड़े कई हाईवे प्रभावित हुए हैं। किसान सरकार के कानून में संशोधनों के प्रस्ताव को भी ठुकरा चुके हैं।

पीएम की पहल के बाद 5 मिनट में हल हो जाएगी समस्या
संजय राउत ने कहा 'अगर सरकार चाहे, तो यह मुद्दा आसानी से किसानों के साथ बैठकर आधे घंटे में खत्म हो सकता है। अगर प्रधानमंत्री खुद दखल देते हैं, तो यह 5 मिनट में सुलझ सकता है।'

उन्होंने कहा 'मोदी जी बड़े नेता हैं, सभी लोग उन्हें सुनेंगे। आप अपने स्तर पर बातचीत शुरू कीजिए इसके बाद जादू देखिए।'

किसानों और सरकार के बीच पांच दौर की बातचीत हुई है विफल
सितंबर में संसद की तरफ से पास तीनों नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ हजारों की संख्या में पंजाब और हरियाणा से किसान दिल्ली के पास आकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं और इन तीनों कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग कर रहे हैं। किसानों का यह आरोप है कि इस कानून से उनकी आय में कमी हो जाएगी और ज्यादातर नियंत्रण बड़े उद्योगपतियों के हाथों में चला जाएगा।

इसको लेकर किसानों और सरकार के बीच पांच दौर की बातचीत हो चुकी है। लेकिन, किसानों की तरफ से तीनों कानून वापसी लेकर अड़ियल रूख अपनाने के बाद यह गतिरोध बना हुआ है।

