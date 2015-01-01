पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव जिहाद पर शिवसेना:संजय राउत बोले- लव जिहाद का मुद्दा पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव के लिए BJP लाई; नीतीश ये कानून लागू करें, फिर हम सोचेंगे

मुंबई17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत-फाइल फोटो।

'लव जिहाद' के मुद्दे पर फिर एक बार राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। भाजपा शासित राज्य जहां इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं और कानून बनाने की मांग कर रहे हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस शासित राज्यों में इसे कोरी कल्पना बताते हुए निशाना साधा जा रहा है। शिवसेना सांसद और प्रवक्ता संजय राउत ने सोमवार को इसे पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव को लेकर उठाया गया एक मुद्दा बताया है। संजय राउत ने कहा कि अगले साल होने वाले ​पश्चिम बंगाल के विधानसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए ​बीजेपी इसे मुद्दा भुनाने की कोशिश कर रही है।

संजय राउत ने कहा, 'लव जिहाद को लेकर इन दिनों काफी चर्चाएं चल रही हैं। मुझे लगता है कि यह एक गंभीर मामला है। पश्चिम बंगाल चुनाव आ रहा है, ऐसे में नया विषय सामने लाया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा मानना है कि चुनाव के लिए विकास एक प्रमुख मुद्दा हे लेकिन 'लव जिहाद' पर चर्चा की जानी चाहिए।

'नीतीश के लागू करने के बाद महाराष्ट्र भी इस ओर सोचेगा'
संजय राउत ने कहा कि देश में 'लव जिहाद' को लेकर जिस तरह की बहस छिड़ी हुई है उसे लेकर कुछ लोग इस मुद्दे पर हमारी राय भी जानना चाहते हैं। हमसे सवाल किए जा रहे हैं कि हम ये कानून कब लाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा इस मुद्दे पर आज हमने CM से बात की है। मैं कहना चाहूंगा कि जब नीतीश कुमार बिहार में इस कानून को लागू करेंगे तो हम इसकी जांच करेंगे और फिर महाराष्ट्र के लिए सोचेंगे।

