राहुल पर ओबामा की पर टिप्पणी:संजय राउत ने कहा- ओबामा को भारत की राजनीति पर बोलने का अधिकार नहीं, जैसे हम नहीं कह सकते ट्रम्प पागल है

संजय राउत ने कहा कि ओबामा को भारतीय राजनीति के बारे में टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए। वे भारत के बारे में कितना जानते हैं?

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपने मेमोयर (संस्मरण) में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को कमजोर बताया था। इस पर शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा है कि किसी भी विदेशी को भारत के राजनेताओं के बारे में ऐसी राय देने का अधिकार नहीं है। ओबामा को इस प्रकार की टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए। वे भारत के बारे में कितना जानते हैं? जैसे हम नहीं कह सकते कि ट्रम्प पागल है।

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बराक ओबामा ने अपने मेमोयर (संस्मरण) में भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह और कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी का जिक्र किया था। ओबामा ने राहुल को नर्वस बताते हुए लिखा, "राहुल उस स्टूडेंट की तरह हैं जो टीचर को इम्प्रेस करने के लिए तो उत्सुक (ईगर) है, लेकिन सब्जेक्ट का मास्टर होने के मामले में योग्यता या जुनून की कमी है। यह राहुल की कमजोरी है।" ओबामा जब सत्ता में थे तब, राहुल गांधी कांग्रेस के उपाध्यक्ष थे। ओबामा आखिरी बार दिसंबर 2017 में भारत आए थे, तब राहुल उनसे मिले थे। राहुल ने ट्वीट कर कहा था कि ओबामा से मुलाकात शानदार रही।

'मनमोहन सिंह शांत और ईमानदार'
मनमोहन सिंह के कार्यकाल वाली UPA सरकार के समय नवंबर 2009 में ओबामा और उनकी पत्नी मिशेल भारत दौर पर आए थे, तब मनमोहन सिंह और उनकी पत्नी गुरुशरण कौर ने ओबामा परिवार के लिए डिनर भी रखा था। बराक ओबामा, अमेरिका के पहले अफ्रीकी-अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति थे। ओबामा ने मनमोहन सिंह को शांत और ईमानदार बताया है।

