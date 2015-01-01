पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Maharashtra
  Second Notice Issued For Filling Bond Of 10 Lakh For Not Running Hat Story, Allegations Of Rioting Due To News

अर्नब पर शिकंजा कसने का प्रयास:हेट स्टोरी नहीं चलाने के लिए 10 लाख का बांड भरने का दूसरा नोटिस जारी, न्यूज के कारण दंगे भड़काने का आरोप

मुंबई40 मिनट पहले
इससे पहले अर्नब गोस्वामी को इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक और उनकी मां की कथित आत्महत्या के मामले में रायगढ़ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था-फाइल फोटो

मुंबई पुलिस ने 10 लाख रुपए का बांड लेने के लिए रिपब्लिक टीवी के एडिटर इन चीफ अर्नब गोस्वामी को नोटिस जारी किया है। गोस्वामी पर पालघर साधु हत्याकांड व बांद्रा स्टेशन पर श्रमिकों की भीड़ की खबर बढ़ा-चढ़ा कर परोसने का भी आरोप लगा है।

वर्ली पुलिस स्टेशन के सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त सुधीर जांभवडेकर ने सामाजिक सद्भाव बिगाड़ने का आरोप लगाते हुए अर्नब गोस्वामी को नोटिस जारी किया है। इस नोटिस में अर्नब को फिर से इस तरह का बर्ताव न करने के लिए किसी एक सम्मानित व्यक्ति की जमानत भी देने के लिए कहा गया है। साथ ही अर्नब को अच्छे बर्ताव का वादा करने के लिए 10 लाख रुपये का बांड भी भरने के लिए कहा गया है। अर्नब को नोटिस CRPC के सेक्शन 108 (1) (अ) के तहत भेजा गया है। यह सेक्शन चैप्टर प्रोसिडिंग से जुड़ा है। चैप्टर प्रोसिडिंग में ACP रैंक के अधिकारी को मजिस्ट्रेट के अधिकार मिले होते हैं।

लॉकडाउन की वजह से दंगा होने से बचा: पुलिस
पुलिस का आरोप है कि अर्नब ने पालघर में साधुओं की हत्या और बांद्रा में जमा हुई भीड़ को लेकर अपने शो 'पूछता है भारत' में धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने वाली बातें बोलीं। दोनों कार्यक्रमों के दौरान लॉकडाउन होने की वजह से दंगा भड़कने से बच गया।

जमानत पर बाहर हैं अर्नब गोस्वामी
इससे पहले अर्नब गोस्वामी को इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय नाइक और उनकी मां की कथित आत्महत्या के मामले में रायगढ़ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया था। 8 दिनों तक जेल में रहें के बाद अर्नब को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से जमानत मिली है। अर्नब और दो अन्य के खिलाफ काम के बदले अन्वय के पैसे नहीं देने का आरोप हैX।

