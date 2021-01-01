पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनशन नहीं करेंगे अन्ना:शिवसेना ने सामना में किया सवाल- किसान या सरकार, अन्ना बताये वे किसके साथ हैं

मुंबई5 मिनट पहले
पूर्व सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस के साथ मीटिंग के बाद अन्ना हजारे ने आज से शुरू होने वाले अनशन को स्थगित कर दिया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अन्ना हजारे ने केंद्र सरकार की ओर से पारित किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में शनिवार से शुरू होने वाला भूख हड़ताल रद्द करने का फैसला किया है। अन्ना के इस फैसले पर शिवसेना के मुखपत्र सामना की संपादकीय में निशाना साधा गया है। शिवसेना ने 'अन्ना किसकी ओर' शीर्षक से लिखी संपादकीय में उनके अनशन से हटने पर कई सवाल पूछे हैं।

83 वर्षीय सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता ने शुक्रवार देर शाम महाराष्ट्र में विपक्ष के नेता और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फड़णवीस की मौजूदगी में अनशन नहीं करने की घोषणा की थी। हजारे ने फड़णवीस के साथ एक बैठक के बाद कहा, मैं लंबे समय से कई मुद्दों पर आंदोलन कर चुका हूं। शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन करना कोई अपराध नहीं है। मैं तीन साल से किसानों के मुद्दे उठा रहा हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान इसलिए आत्महत्या करते हैं, क्योंकि उन्हें उनकी उपज की सही कीमत नहीं मिलती।

अन्ना हजारे ने 30 जनवरी से शुरू होने वाला उपवास वापस लेने की घोषणा करते हुए संवाददाताओं से कहा, सरकार ने न्यूनतन समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) को 50 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है- मुझे इस संबंध में पत्र मिला है।

अन्ना ने केंद्र को दिए 15 मुद्दे
किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर अन्ना हजारे ने निर्णायक अनशन का एलान किया है तथा अन्ना अनशन न करें, इसलिए महाराष्ट्र के भाजपाई नेता रालेगणसिद्धि में जाकर अन्ना से चर्चा कर रहे थे। यह दृश्य वैसे तो दिलचस्प ही था और वह भी अपेक्षानुसार ही। राज्य के विपक्ष के नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस और केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री कैलास चौधरी द्वारा आश्वासन दिए जाने के बाद अन्ना ने अनशन रोक दिया। केंद्र सरकार को हमने किसानों से संबंधित 15 मुद्दे दिए हैं। उस पर केंद्र सरकार द्वारा नियुक्त की जानेवाली उच्चस्तरीय समिति योग्य निर्णय लेगी, ऐसा मुझे विश्वास है इसलिए मैं अपना अनशन स्थगित कर रहा हूं।' ऐसा अन्ना ने कहा।

अन्ना का निर्णय अनपेक्षित जैसा नहीं था
शिवसेना ने आगे लिखा है,'अन्ना द्वारा अनशन का अस्त्र बाहर निकालना और बाद में उसे म्यान में डाल देना, ऐसा इससे पहले भी हो चुका है। इसलिए अभी भी हुआ तो इसमें अनपेक्षित जैसा कुछ नहीं था। भाजपा नेताओं द्वारा दिए गए आश्वासन के कारण अन्ना संतुष्ट हो गए होंगे तो यह उनकी समस्या है। किसानों के मामले में दमन का फिलहाल जो चक्र चल रहा है, कृषि कानूनों के कारण जो दहशत पैदा हुई है बुनियादी सवाल उसे लेकर है। इस संदर्भ में एक निर्णायक भूमिका अण्णा अख्तियार कर रहे हैं और उसी दृष्टिकोण से अनशन कर रहे हैं, ऐसा दृश्य निर्माण हुआ था। परंतु अन्ना ने अनशन पीछे ले लिया। इसलिए कृषि कानून को लेकर उनकी निश्चित तौर पर भूमिका क्या है, फिलहाल तो यह अस्पष्ट ही है।'

अन्ना से पूछा-किसान आंदोलन पर क्या है राय?
संपादकीय में आगे कहा गया है,'किसानों का मुद्दा राष्ट्रीय है। लाखों किसान सिंघु बॉर्डर पर 30 दिन से सरकार से संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। सरकार उनके आंदोलन को कुचलने चली है। गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर सरकार ने किसानों के लिए मुश्किलें खड़ी कर दी हैं। बिजली-पानी, अन्न-रसद आदि की आपूर्ति रोक दी है। मानो किसान अंतर्राष्ट्रीय भगोड़े हैं। मादक पदार्थों के आर्थिक गुनहगार हैं, ऐसा तय करके उनके खिलाफ `लुकआउट’ नोटिस जारी की गई है। यह झकझोरनेवाली बात है। अन्ना हजारे का इस घटनाक्रम पर निश्चित तौर पर क्या मत है?'

मनमोहन सिंह के खिलाफ अन्ना के आंदोलन में भाजपा ने तेल डालने का काम किया
शिवसेना ने आगे कहा,'असल में अन्ना हजारे जो अनशन करना चाह रहे थे, उसके पीछे का उनका मुख्य मकसद क्या है? कृषि कानून रद्द किए जाएं, ऐसा आंदोलनकारी किसानों का कहना है। अन्ना हजारे का अनशन किसानों को समर्थन देने के लिए था क्या? यह स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ। अन्ना का अनशन उसके लिए होता तो अन्ना को मोदी सरकार के विरोध में खुलकर आना पड़ा होता। रालेगण में जो भाजपा के नेता मनुहार आदि के लिए आए उन्हें ऐसा स्पष्ट शब्दों में कहना पड़ा होता। मनमोहन सिंह के प्रधानमंत्री रहते अन्ना दो बार दिल्ली आए और उन्होंने जोरदार आंदोलन किया। इस आंदोलन की मशाल में तेल डालने का काम तो भाजपा कर रही थी।

नोटबंदी जैसे मुद्दे पर अन्ना ने कुछ नहीं बोला
अन्ना ने आगे कहा,'विगत सात वर्षों में मोदी के शासन में नोटबंदी से लॉकडाउन तक कई निर्णयों से जनता बेजार हुई। लेकिन अन्ना ने करवट भी नहीं बदली, ऐसा आरोप भी होता रहा है। मतलब आंदोलन सिर्फ कांग्रेस के शासन में ही करना है क्या? बाकी अब रामराज अवतरित हो गया है क्या?"

अन्ना का राजनीतिक पार्टियों ने समय-समय पर इस्तेमाल किया
अन्ना आज अकेले पड़ गए हैं। राजनैतिक पार्टियों ने उन्हें समय-समय पर इस्तेमाल किया। इससे अन्ना के शरीर को काफी नुकसान हुआ। अनशन करना व उसे आगे बढ़ाना आसान बात नहीं है। उस पर अन्ना की उम्र को देखते हुए उन्हें जान जोखिम में नहीं डालनी चाहिए। पिछले अनशन का परिणाम अन्ना के शरीर के कई अंगों को भोगना पड़ा था। परंतु अन्ना द्वारा कोई आंदोलन छेड़ना आज भी महत्वपूर्ण ही है। इसलिए तो भाजपा के राज्य से दिल्ली तक की टोली को दौड़भाग करनी पड़ी।

अन्ना के समर्थन से किसानों की लाठी को बल मिला होता
संपादकीय में आगे लिखा गया है,'देश के किसान कृषि कानून के विरोध में मैदान में डट गए हैं और उन्हें अन्ना का समर्थन मिला होता तो किसानों के हाथ की लाठी को बल मिला होता। सरकार ने पहले साजिश रची व गणतंत्र दिवस पर लाल किले पर हंगामा करवाकर किसानों के आंदोलन को बदनाम किया। इस निर्णायक मौके पर अन्ना की आवश्यकता है। अन्ना द्वारा खुलकर भूमिका अपनाने की जरूरत है।

अन्ना किसकी ओर हैं उन्हें अपनी भूमिका स्पष्ट करना होगा
आखिर में शिवसेना ने कहा, 'लोकतंत्र, किसानों का आंदोलन, किसानों के स्वाभिमान आदि के संदर्भ में अन्ना को भूमिका अख्तियार करनी ही पड़ेगी। रालेगण में बैठकर भाजपाई नेताओं के साथ प्रस्ताव और चर्चा के दौर का क्या लाभ? अन्ना ने पहले अनशन का एलान किया और अब केंद्र सरकार के आश्वासन पर विश्वास रखकर उसे स्थगित कर दिया। यह सब ठीक है परंतु कृषि और किसानी को बर्बाद करनेवाले कृषि कानूनों को लेकर उनकी भूमिका क्या है? इस कानून के विरोध में सिंघु बॉर्डर पर मर-मिटने को तैयार बैठे आंदोलनकारी किसानों को अन्ना का समर्थन है क्या? अन्ना निश्चित तौर पर किसकी ओर से हैं? इन तमाम सवालों का जवाब महाराष्ट्र को तो पता चलने दो।

